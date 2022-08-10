KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ron Gould of District 5 and Travis Lingenfelter of District 1 spoke about their roles and answered questions about the Supervisors’ power and the federal government’s power.
At the Monday, Aug. 8 Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting, attendees brought forth concerns over the county’s COVID-19 response, particularly with small business closures.
“The government is not our parent,” Lingenfelter said.
Lingenfelter and Gould agreed that it is not the government’s responsibility to decide whether or not businesses should be closed. They said too many businesses suffered because they were not able to make their own decisions.
“You’re gonna vote your conscience or you gonna let fear get the best of you, and that’s not what our founding fathers wanted for us,” Lingenfelter said.
The supervisors also answered questions regarding the acceptance of federal grant money and if they were looking for alternative funding sources. One attendee claimed accepting federal grant money is complying to the “globalist agenda” some attendees deemed unconstitutional, and would rather have that money go back to the taxpayer to decide which charity the money should go to.
Gould said whether or not individuals agree with a specific grant or program, the county cannot turn money away when it would just go somewhere else. He also said the county attorney looks for “strings attached” to the monies prior to accepting the funding.
“We have that money being taken from you already,” Gould said. “We can either choose to spend it and try to get some good out of it, or we can reject it and then you get nothing for your tax.”
Gould also said that if the county denies federal money, it does not go back to the county taxpayers’ wallets. Instead, it will be offered to someone else.
In regards to the upcoming General Election, the conservative candidates encouraged the conservative group to vote red. In deep-red Mohave County, there were no Democrats on the primary ballot running for local seats. “Every candidate with an R behind his name is better than a candidate with a D behind his name,” Gould said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.