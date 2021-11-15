When Archiaus Mosley announced this year that he would not renew a long-term extension of his contract as Mohave County’s medical examiner, it took a mortuary company to keep the Medical Examiner’s Office from death’s door.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to approve a contract with Mohave Valley-based Serenity Memorial Group, which will provide business and administrative oversight to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Mosley will remain as the county’s medical examiner to provide autopsy and pathology services for Mohave County.
Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton says that members of the mortuary business community, as well as the public, voiced concerns as to the appointment over the past month. But according to Acton, Serenity was the best of a very limited number of options.
“It’s a change from how we’ve provided medical examiner services in the past,” Acton said. “But we’ve been trying to get medical examiner services for about a year now and there’s been no interest from a certified medical examiner.”
When Mosley announced that he would not renew his long term contract with the county in March, the county issued a request for interest in the position. That request received no proposals, nor did a second request issued to 200 potential service providers this summer.
A third request for interest in the position was issued, whose only reply was from Serenity owner John Hassett.
Hassett, who also owns Lake Havasu Mortuary, Mohave Memorial Funeral & Cremation and Havasu Memorial Gardens, says his business will maintain the administrative portion of the Medical Examiner’s Office only, while allowing Mosley to focus on his area of expertise.
Serenity’s services will be provided under a three-year, $1.1 million contract, according to county records. Acton said at the meeting that the county did not anticipate a conflict of interest on Serenity’s part, but Hassett has agreed to provide transparency in his operations to the best of his ability.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the county attempted to outsource medical examiner duties earlier this year to Yavapai and Coconino Counties, but neither proved to be a viable long-term option.
“It’s been a journey since this spring, when we started to work toward renewing our contract with Mosley,” Elters said. “His contract expired in June, and he’s continued to provide month-to-month service. But Mosely has health-related concerns, and can no longer provide all of the services under his contract.”
Acton says Serenity will purchase its own vehicles for its new role, and will have permission to use the seal of Mohave County while acting under the contract.
Hassett addressed the board of supervisors on Monday about the issue.
“The reality is that the medical examiner’s office has always been a private entity in Mohave County,” Hassett said. “I’ll be your biggest supporter for bringing those services in-house, but you’re not ready for it. I think that’s the end result of what should be planned, and I will work with the county manager’s office and the board of supervisors to do that.”
Earlier this year, $2.5 million was budgeted for the construction of a permanent county medical examiner’s office. Completion of that project remained pending as of this week.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter agreed the contract was unorthodox, but appeared optimistic at Monday’s meeting.
“I think it’s an issue that will continue until we fix the administrative and business side of the contract,” Lingenfelter said. “But we have very few options. It’s an unorthodox approach, but we appreciate (Serenity) stepping up until we figure it out.”
The contract was approved in a 4-1 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, with Supervisor Buster Johnson voting against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.