Mohave County’s municipalities will have to pay more to incarcerate their inmates at the county’s adult detention center next year, after a split decision by the county’s governing board.
Under Arizona statute, the county must recuperate the cost of incarcerating inmates from local municipalities, by charging booking and per diem incarceration fees to Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Colorado City. Those fees are approved annually by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in order to offset $16.36 million in annual operating expenses at the facility. But although those costs will increase later this year, some board members don’t think they’re being raised enough.
According to county records, the price for confining inmates at the Mohave County Jail has increased this year by 46.4%, to more than $107 per inmate, per day. Until now, that represented a cost of about $760,000.
New costs for booking and incarceration were below what was needed this year to recover costs at the county jail. The new cost of booking inmates at the facility will be $77, compared to an ideal rate of $81.98 per inmate. Per diem incarceration rates were set this week at $92, compared to an ideal rate of $107.74 per inmate, per day, to offset the county’s costs.
Future rates uncertain in post-pandemic
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors that Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins has already expressed disappointment with the new booking and incarceration expenses.
“The price of doing business is going up and we have to be able to meet our expenses,” Bishop said.
According to Mohave County Chief Financial Officer Luke Mournian, the county’s traditional formula in calculating those costs was skewed during the coronavirus pandemic, when intake at the county jail was limited to prevent the possible risk of exposure by detention staff or inmates. As such, no cost analysis for booking and incarceration fees at the facility were conducted last year. Now, the county is expected to gradually increase booking and incarceration fees for local municipalities to eventually remediate the county’s costs.
Bishop said on Monday that she would be interested to revisit the issue in six months. Should the county’s new “Reach Out” substance abuse reentry program prove to be a success, that program may also have a strong impact on costs at the jail, Bishop said.
According to statements last month by Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the new booking and incarceration fees charged to local municipalities would still yield a $353,000 deficit for Mohave County. Johnson and Supervisor Ron Gould, both of whom represent Lake Havasu City, appeared in favor this week of charging municipalities for the full cost of incarcerating inmates at the county’s jail.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the new booking and per diem incarceration rates by a 3-2 vote, with Johnson and Gould opposing.
Those costs will affect Lake Havasu City budget
Incarceration and booking fees at the Mohave County Jail will also factor into Lake Havasu City’s annual budget for the next fiscal year. And according to Mayor Cal Sheehy, the county’s rates represent a delicate balance for both the county and its municipalities.
“We understand the position the county is in, with rising costs,” Sheehy said on Wednesday. “Those costs will impact our budget as well, and our team at the city is working through those costs as the budget process is just beginning.”
Sheehy said those costs have remained fairly consistent for the past several years, and the predictability of the county’s incarceration fees have offered peace of mind to officials in municipalities while setting their own annual budgets.
”It certainly has an impact on our comfort level for what we’re going to be charged,” Sheehy said. “We’re glad they went with a percentage of their total costs this year, rather than ask us to pay the full costs of incarceration. We need to be cautious of having too much impact on the budgets of cities and towns throughout the county.”
Johnson: Fees should be higher
According to Johnson, the cost of incarcerating inmates in Mohave County must be paid. And if the cities can’t recuperate those costs through annual fees, then those fees will ultimately be absorbed by the county itself.
“Right now, it’s $140,000 that we’re just giving away,” Johnson said. “We’ve put millions of dollars into our sheriff’s office and jail over the past few years, and I know that during our next budget session, the sheriff is going to ask for more money. That’s going to be hard to do when we’re not recuperating the cost of holding our inmates.”
Johnson said that he has heard no objection in South Lake Havasu City to the new booking and incarceration rates this year. But in future years, other options may be available to municipalities as well as the county itself.
“Back when we built the new jail, I brought up the possibility of having a (privately operated) jail facility instead,” Johnson said. “A private jail could have saved us hundreds of millions of dollars, and their costs would have been cheaper. We wouldn’t have had to hire the corrections officers, but there are also the liability costs as well - And after 20 years, the jail facility would have been ours, free and clear. I’d like to see it brought back before the board at some point.”
