Jean Bishop

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop.

Mohave County’s municipalities will have to pay more to incarcerate their inmates at the county’s adult detention center next year, after a split decision by the county’s governing board.

Under Arizona statute, the county must recuperate the cost of incarcerating inmates from local municipalities, by charging booking and per diem incarceration fees to Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City, Kingman and Colorado City. Those fees are approved annually by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in order to offset $16.36 million in annual operating expenses at the facility. But although those costs will increase later this year, some board members don’t think they’re being raised enough.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.