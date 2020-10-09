Mohave County is still in a state of emergency.
The county’s Board of Supervisors considered a motion by Hildy Angius to end the coronavirus emergency declaration, but her proposal resulted in a split vote Thursday. She was joined by Supervisor Ron ould in supporting an end to the declaration. Supervisors Buster Johnson, Jean Bishop and Gary Watson voted against her proposal.
County officials have for the past month weighed the possible consequences of rescinding the county’s March emergency declaration, which empowered board chairman Jean Bishop to make decisions in reference to Mohave County facilities and practices without consulting the board’s other members. The declaration followed emergency proclamations issued by Gov. Ducey and leaders throughout the U.S. earlier this year.
Earlier this week, the board of supervisors asked county officials to investigate what possible impact, financial or otherwise, rescinding the county’s declaration may have. Mohave County has received $9.1 million in federal funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. All but $1.5 million has been either spent or allocated into the county’s contingency fund for future use.
Officials were apprehensive on Monday that funding would have to be returned, should Mohave County rescind its declaration.
According to Angius, continuing the ongoing state of emergency was unnecessary and reflected poorly on the county itself.
“Holding onto the emergency declaration in the hope for a few thousand dollars in the future is a bad way for the government to act, and it’s bad for the public,” Angius said. “To base this on money is disrespectful to the people.”
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin said Thursday that there appeared to be no requirement that an emergency declaration was necessary to retain CARES Act funding. But rescinding the declaration could still bear risks for future grant funding and undermine efforts to mitigate the virus by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.
More than emergency powers granted to the board’s chairman, however, county officials say the declaration serves to send a clear message to residents in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to Esplin, rescinding Mohave County’s emergency declaration would send a message to residents that there is none.
“Our public health director has said over and over that there is still a public health emergency,” Esplin said. “We can’t justify to the public that they should continue to wear a mask if the board itself says there’s no emergency. We’re not just keeping this in place because we want to. We’re keeping it in place because there’s a health emergency.”
Esplin argued at Thursday’s board meeting that rescinding the emergency declaration could also make the county vulnerable to potential lawsuits from future coronavirus victims.
Mohave County Supervisor said he would consider voting to rescind the county’s emergency declaration, if Angius added a motion that the county return all CARES Act funding received toward the end of mitigating the coronavirus.
“If we’re going to be disingenuous, and take the money without giving it back … it seems one-sided to me,” Johnson said. “Especially after the federal government extended its own emergency declaration until the end of January.”
Angius refused Johnson’s offer.
Of the state’s 15 counties, Cochise never issued an emergency declaration, and Yavapai County’s emergency declaration is set to expire later this year. Pinal County’s own emergency declaration has been reviewed for possible retraction every 30 days since it was issued.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to retain the county’s emergency declaration, with Angius and Supervisor Ron Gould in favor of rescinding it.
“The state of emergency is not about masks,” Gould said. “It’s about the fact the county is acting under a state of emergency which empowers the board chairman to make executive decisions on her own without board input. This emergency hasn’t required any ‘snap-cation’. There isn’t anything we can do regarding the coronavirus emergency that can’t be discussed at one of our two weekly meetings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.