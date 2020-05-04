As Mohave County businesses continue to suffer beneath the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, officials are eager to relieve the pressure on small businesses - but not at the expense of public health.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday declined to vote on sending a formal letter to the Arizona Governor’s Office, which would urge the governor to lift executive orders on restrictions on businesses throughout the state. And while County Health Director Denise Burley says that reported coronavirus cases are beginning to plateau, county residents aren’t out of the woods yet. As testing continues to become more available, Burley says she expects to see confirmed coronavirus cases continuing to rise.
“Cases vary day by day,” Burley said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “If you take out our numbers associated with long-term care facilities, you can see the curve starting to level off. A lot of that is due to mitigation, including the governor’s stay-at-home order, social distancing and overall increase in people’s awareness.”
About 213 people were tested for the virus this weekend at an event in Kingman, offered by Phoenix-based Sonora Quest lab testing company. Four of this weekend’s positive cases were confirmed as a result of that event. Additional testing events are planned for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City later this month.
As the rate of new cases begins to recede, county residents shared mixed opinions on the extension of Gov. Ducey’s stay-at-home order, which could last until mid-May.
“When will you lift the orders to shut down our businesses,” wrote Golden Valley Dave Johnson in a letter to the Board of Supervisors. “The Constitution gives the power of governance to local government … will you show your support for the constitution and your constituents and return our freedom to the congregate and businesses that is guaranteed under the Constitution?”
Ultimately, however, the Board of Supervisors did not have the power to rescind Ducey’s order, even if they agreed that doing so would be the right choice. Supervisor Buster Johnson cited legal precedent in establishing civil liberties in times of crisis in his response.
“The freedom of the individual must sometimes be relegated to the common welfare of the state,” Johnson said at the meeting. “(The Mohave County Department of Public Health) has stayed well within its rights to exercise restrictions on travel. The Constitution does not afford the absolute right for all people at all times to be wholly free from restraint. Instead, the community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic … and members may be subject to special restraint to be enforced by reasonable regulations.”
Lake Havasu City resident Andrea Park also wrote to the board, urging such restraint.
“I believe we should follow the dated criteria before reopening Mohave County,” Park wrote. “We don’t want to rush it because people are impatient. There are guidelines, and the spirit of those guidelines should be honored. We must do what is best for the public health while acknowledging the burden on the economy. Reopening should be data-driven and step-by-step.”
If sent, the Board of Supervisors’ letter to Gov. Ducey would have urged the governor to rescind his restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. While residents were encouraged to continue practicing social distancing measures, the letter’s authors urged Ducey to respect Mohave County’s ability to self-govern.
“Our plan (to reopen) will have to take into consideration the biggest difference we have with other counties: We have an inundation of our Colorado River recreational areas by masses of out-of-state visitors,” the letter said.
“We respectfully request that you respect our choice and freedoms during the crisis,” the letter said. “It should be our right to open our economy if we feel we can do so safely. If we feel our numbers begin to rise to levels of concern, we can scale back just as quickly as we did a month ago. Like President Trump stated, ‘The cure must not be worse than the problem’. We must believe in ourselves, and plan a way to reopen reasonably and begin to free ourselves of government dependence. Mohave County believes it is time to open up.”
Supervisor Ron Gould did not believe the letter reflected the feelings of all of the board’s members, and Supervisor Hildy Angius disagreed with the wording of the letter itself.
“The governor knows how rural counties feel about it,” she said at the meeting. “I don’t think begging is a strategy we should employ. I trust our residents and business owners will make the right decisions for them, their families and their communities. I trust that everyone will employ caution when reopening. I don’t believe businesses need me or this board to give them permission to reopen.”
The proposed letter to the Arizona Governor’s Office was abandoned without a vote at Monday’s meeting.
