What board member Jean Bishop referenced as a ``what the heck were you thinking” letter will be composed for delivery to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) after Mohave County supervisors expressed bewilderment by placement of a traffic light on U.S. 93 north of Kingman.

Supervisors voted Monday, March 6 to send correspondence to the state agency, formally requesting that the traffic light be removed. Board members cited free flow traffic and public safety concerns as they wondered aloud how the traffic signal was approved and placed near the Last Stop Travel Center near the town of White Hills.

