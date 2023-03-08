What board member Jean Bishop referenced as a ``what the heck were you thinking” letter will be composed for delivery to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) after Mohave County supervisors expressed bewilderment by placement of a traffic light on U.S. 93 north of Kingman.
Supervisors voted Monday, March 6 to send correspondence to the state agency, formally requesting that the traffic light be removed. Board members cited free flow traffic and public safety concerns as they wondered aloud how the traffic signal was approved and placed near the Last Stop Travel Center near the town of White Hills.
``I get complaints about this traffic light daily,” Bishop said. She said residents there think it’s ``crazy” to have the fixture at that location.
Johnson said using a mechanism to stop traffic on a highway being upgraded for Interstate 11 designation makes no sense when the agency is spending millions of dollars on Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 to accommodate mostly unimpeded travel along the future I-11.
Bishop said most motorists travel at about 80 mph, though the speed limit is 65 mp, and the light forces some to stop more abruptly than they expect.
``It’s in no man’s land and it’s an accident waiting to happen,” Bishop said. ``People stand on their brakes when they see it, if they see it.”
``I’ve heard from people who have said they have ran that stop light because they didn’t have any idea it was there,” Johnson said. He had staff play a video revealing that flashing lights have been placed along the highway to alert motorists to the upcoming traffic light.
ADOT officials did not speak at the board meeting. County staff will draft the letter for future Board consideration and approval, before the communication is forwarded to the agency.
