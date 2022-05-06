Golden Valley residents appeared at a meeting of the county’s governing board last week, in opposition to rezoning for a possible solar field project in the Griffith area. But as water levels at Lake Mead and Lake Powell continue to diminish, Mohave County supervisors considered the region’s future power needs.
Construction for the project would take place in the area of Griffith, about 15 miles south of Kingman. It’s an area where Sacramento-based Mysterious Island Development hopes to use 640 acres of land to construct a solar energy plant, and requested the rezoning to accommodate future construction. It was a proposal that the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission recommended against in March.
“It’s an important question that needs to be addressed,” said Golden Valley resident Cole Monie. “The land is being looked at right now as if there aren’t many options for its uses. The land could be used for football fields, soccer fields, volleyball fields. It could be something that could benefit the good community of Golden Valley. Something more suitable for residential surrounding areas.”
Monie said he didn’t oppose solar power, but Golden Valley residents didn’t believe the project was suitable when neighboring residentially-zoned land in the Golden Valley area. He was joined by other members of the Golden Valley community in speaking against the proposed rezoning at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
But members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors were wary of dismissing a potential source of energy, as shortages now loom at hydroelectric dams elsewhere in the Southwest.
“We need renewable energy,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop. “It’s just a matter of where (this solar field) is going to be. Lake Powell and Lake Mead are dropping in elevation, and they’re soon not going to be able to provide power across various states. It’s becoming a real concern, especially throughout the southwest.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, however, had misgivings about the possible project.
“From the get-go, it’s felt like we were only getting half of the story,” Lingenfelter said.
According to Lingenfelter, project leaders initially said they would not join a power-purchase agreement with Arizona electrical company, UniSource Energy Services. Now, he says it appears as though that will be the case.
Derek Fromm, of Greenstone Renewables, said at the meeting that the solar field will represent a new business in Mohave County, and will contribute through property taxes to the county. Technology will not create dangerous chemical contamination or risks at the facility, Fromm said.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Monday morning in favor of rezoning the area for use as a solar energy overlay zone.
(1) comment
An area of 640 acres is one square mile of land and it is my guess that this is the first of many solar power facilities to be built in that area. And those that say the decreasing water levels in Hoover Dam are important are correct. Here is what Google had to say about the Hoover Dam:
"Presently, Hoover Dam can produce over 2,000 megawatts of capacity and a yearly average generation of 4.5 billion kilowatt hours to serve the annual electrical needs of nearly 8 million people in Arizona, southern California, and southern Nevada.". END QUOTE.
There is no doubt in my mind that quite soon restrictions will be put on the operation of Hoover Dam due to a lack of water. And yes I also believe that Unisource should be part of the Purchase Power Agreement if it makes financial sense and stop burning so much natural gas. While burning natural gas is significantly better that coal it is not a renewable resource. And is seems to be a target for the current administration. They are doing everything in their power to try and get away from using fossil fuels.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.