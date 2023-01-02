Hualapai Mountain Park

A sign greets visitors ready for a little hiking or camping at Hualapai Mountain Park.

 Special to Today’s News-Herald

Throughout this year, the Mohave County Parks Division has sought grant funding to provide new RV sites, and a new off-highway vehicle staging area near Hualapai Mountain Park. Now county officials are close to receiving that funding, and making that goal a reality.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to accept $264,500 in competitive grant funding through Arizona State Parks & Trails toward that project. The grant will reimburse 96.4% of the $277,594 project’s cost, with a county match of about $10,000.

