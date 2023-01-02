Throughout this year, the Mohave County Parks Division has sought grant funding to provide new RV sites, and a new off-highway vehicle staging area near Hualapai Mountain Park. Now county officials are close to receiving that funding, and making that goal a reality.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to accept $264,500 in competitive grant funding through Arizona State Parks & Trails toward that project. The grant will reimburse 96.4% of the $277,594 project’s cost, with a county match of about $10,000.
That funding will allow for the design and engineering of the new RV park, OHV staging area and trail connections in Hualapai Mountain Park. The project will address a need conveyed by park users and recreational vehicle enthusiasts throughout this year, who have been unable to find accommodations at Hualapai Mountain Park due to weather or limited capacity.
According to statements in November by Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman, the project may be completed by as early as 2025, with new RV sites available year-round to park guests.
The county’s governing board will vote on whether to accept $264,500 in grant funding for the project at the board’s next meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
