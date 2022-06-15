Using a trash can is free in Mohave County, but littering could cost irresponsible residents dearly.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss possible new littering ordinances and fines next week for suspected litterbugs throughout the county. If approved, violators could face a $500 fine for a first offense, $1,000 for a second offense and a minimum $2,500 fine for a third offense.
The new fines could follow a May decision by the county’s governing board, which eliminated the option of self-cleanup in lieu of prosecution for offenders who are caught illegally dumping their refuse on city, state and federal lands.
Stiffer penalties for violators in Mohave County come after years of complaints from Mohave County residents, as well as requests from U.S. Bureau of Land Management officials to impose harsher sentencing on possible offenders.
According to statements by BLM Lake Havasu City Field Supervisor Jason West, a greater number of illegal dumping cases have occurred on BLM land in recent memory, and he believed that harsher criminal penalties could be a worthy deterrent.
As of this week, the county offered a $500 reward for information leading to the identification of possible violators. West said last month that BLM officials plan to create their award system, offering as much as $5,000, for information that leads to the identification of littering violators on public lands.
According to the county’s proposed change in ordinance, Mohave County’s reward for that information will not change.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly approve the amendment to county littering ordinances at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.