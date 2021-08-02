The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote today on possible tax levies and possibly approve a final draft of the county’s $519.8 million budget.
One of the biggest budget initiatives this year will include funding for six new Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and vehicles, at a cost of $430,721; and almost $827,000 in raises for county law enforcement officials. The sheriff’s office is budgeted to receive training, portable radio replacements and other tools required by deputies. And with $255,000 in raises for jail staff, and $26,566 in raises for Mohave County Animal Control officers, the sheriff’s office is expected to receive a total $1.6 million in new funding this year, under the proposed budget.
Mohave Superior Court commissioners could receive $30,370 in salary increases under the new budget, and the superior court could receive $240,311 for five new court bailiffs.
Meanwhile, the Mohave County Elections Department could receive $134,750 for election redistricting consulting services and equipment replacements this fiscal year.
Mohave County’s relatively new Department of Economic Development, established in 2019, could receive $212,000 from this year’s budget under the department’s economic development enterprise fund. The Economic Development Department is also expected to receive $228 in funding for the county’s Amazon Business Prime membership.
The county’s public works department is also expected to receive almost $638,000 in new funding to maintain the county’s roads, parks and public facilities – with $40,000 to equip the county’s anti-dumping/littering task force with body cameras.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office will receive a $118,544 boost under this year’s proposed budget, with $74,314 allocated to retaining support staff. An additional $31,623 has been budgeted for an investigator under the Attorney’s Office, subsidized by Arizona justice department grants.
Of the county’s half-billion-dollar total budget, about 20% will be available to the county in the general fund. Meanwhile, a new proposed primary tax rate of 1.9% primary property tax rate is expected to generate a $40.7 million over the next fiscal year.
The property tax rate is about 0.8% above the threshold set by Arizona for Mohave County’s Truth in Taxation tax rates. According to statements last month by county finance officials, the new tax rate is the result of rising property values throughout Mohave County, especially in Lake Havasu City.
Although the increase to tax rates is almost $0.50 less than the maximum allowable under Arizona law, the county’s proposed 1.9% tax rate will prompt a special meeting by the board of supervisors in Kingman next week, during the board’s regular meeting. There, Mohave County residents will have opportunity to voice their concerns or approval of the new tax rate under this year’s budget.
Property tax rates are also expected to increase for the Mohave County Library and Flood Control Districts – which could increase tax revenues for the county by about 0.27% and 0.5%, respectively.
Any member of the Mohave County public is allowed to attend next week’s special budgetary meeting, to be held during the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in Kingman, at the Mohave County Administrative Complex.
For more information about the meeting, or how to participate, contact the Mohave County Clerk’s Office at 928-753-0731, or visit www.mohavecounty.us.
One need look no further than the shack without a star out on Highway 95 to realize Law-Enforcement in Mohave County has been the step child of adequate funding for dozens of years. The areas inside and around Lake Havasu City are continuously growing while public safety resources remain unchanged. There’s only so long Mohave County leaders can sit idly by utilizing inaction as their main form of problem solving. If the patrol functions of the Office are in dire shape - just imagine what the correctional facilities and staff must be enduring? This is a big problem and it’s gone on since we moved here in 2009. I would guess the term good old boys must be an understatement in this part of Arizona but since we haven’t been here that long, I don’t know the players as well as I did back home.
