Travis Lingenfelter

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week authorized Phoenix-based law firm Clark Hill to pursue possible legal action against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, in the case of a pending water transfer agreement between the city of Queen Creek and a La Paz County farm.

Cibola-based GSC Farms is owned by Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions, which in 2019 entered into an agreement to transfer more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of Fourth priority Colorado River water rights to the city of Queen Creek, in Central Arizona. And for the past three years, Mohave County officials have appealed to the Arizona Department of Water Resources and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to stop the deal. Most recently, the county sought an environmental analysis prior to the agreement being finalized - and effort that was ultimately rebuffed this month by Reclamation officials.

