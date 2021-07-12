The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to oust former Pegasus Group Holdings CEO Daniel Briggs from the Mohave/La Paz Workforce Development Board next week.
The Workforce Development Board provides oversight and direction for business and employment programs throughout the Mohave County Region. Briggs was appointed to the board in 2019, coinciding with the announcement of Pagasus’ proposed $3 billion solar data center project. The project was expected to provide 50 new jobs in Mohave County, after the construction of its 717-acre, 340-megawatt facility in the Kingman area. But two years after that project was announced, construction has yet to begin.
The HIVE project was initially touted by celebrities such as self-help guru Tony Robbins and the project’s brand ambassador, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson. But Briggs departed Pegasus Group Holdings in 2020, and has subsequently missed four of the Workforce Development Board’s meetings since last July. Since then, the company has had no presence on the board itself.
According to Mohave County Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach, continued employment with a current or proposed Mohave County business is a requirement for any member to remain on the Workforce Development Board.
Although Pegasus has lacked representation on the board for the past year, Ursenbach says a current Pegasus official could still be invited to the board by the Mohave County Community Services Director Michael Smith. Such an appointment would require approval by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Meanwhile, Pegasus is expected to reduce the scale of the solar data center project proposed two years ago, in favor of a solar field project in the Kingman area. New Pegasus CEO Jon Cooper has told Today’s News-Herald in previous interviews that after the company’s ranks were restructured in 2020, Cooper determined that the HIVE project’s original scale may have been unfeasible.
According to statements by Cooper last month, the project is still under evaluation as the company seeks financing for its solar field in Mohave County. Once the company has a solid idea of how to proceed, he said, the project could be resubmitted to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in September, at the earliest.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on Brigg’s official removal from the board at its next meeting Monday morning in Kingman.
