For six years, a Phoenix-based consulting team has aided Mohave County efforts to safeguard its most previous natural resource. Now the county’s governing board is scheduled to discuss that ongoing partnership, and future efforts to limit outside claims on the Colorado River.
Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote and discuss whether to extend its annual contract with HighGround Inc, which as thus far provided governmental affairs and related services to the county in reference to river water rights disputes.
The company would receive $10,000 per month under the agreement, for which the company would continue to monitor and oppose possible legislation intended to transfer Colorado River water away from river communities. The company would also continue to lobby for groundwater management legislation in Phoenix, while pursuing and supporting new laws in reference to the Arizona Water Infrastructure Finance Authority.
Under the proposed contract, HighGround is expected to present a biannual report to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in reference to ongoing lobbying efforts, and provide updates as needed.
According to Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton, HighGround is “uniquely qualified” to serve Mohave County in its efforts based on the firm’s historical and continued work in conjunction with county contracted legal counsel. That legal counsel was once Phoenix-based Ryley, Carlock & Applewhite, before the law firm affiliated with Clark Hill Law last year.
Last year, HighGround’s efforts included lobbying for protection of groundwater in the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin - Kingman’s primary source of water, which was until last year expected to be depleted within the next century. The firm also lobbied against pending transfers of Colorado River water to other Arizona communities, including the Central Arizona city of Queen Creek.
HighGround is also a participant in ongoing legal discussions throughout Arizona as to possible water use reductions may be applied, after federal officials ordered Lower Basin states to reduce their usage of the Colorado River by as much as four million acre-feet this year.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to discuss and possibly approve the county’s ongoing contract with HighGround Inc at the board’s next meeting Monday in Kingman.
