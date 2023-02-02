Lake Mead

Marina owners at Lake Mead have to adjust ropes like these to bring the docks in and out when lake levels fluctuate. (Photo by Corey Hawk/Cronkite News)

 Corey Hawk

For six years, a Phoenix-based consulting team has aided Mohave County efforts to safeguard its most previous natural resource. Now the county’s governing board is scheduled to discuss that ongoing partnership, and future efforts to limit outside claims on the Colorado River.

Next week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote and discuss whether to extend its annual contract with HighGround Inc, which as thus far provided governmental affairs and related services to the county in reference to river water rights disputes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.