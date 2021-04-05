Efforts are underway to establish an official social media presence for Mohave County, and discussion for a Mohave County Facebook page is planned for today’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
The board previously discussed the possibility of an official Facebook page in September, noting the comparative success of Yuma County’s social media presence. Last year, county employees were asked to present a comprehensive policy and plan for Mohave County’s own Facebook page.
Today, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss a proposal submitted by County Manager Sam Elters. Under the proposal, social media would be used as a tool to build Mohave County’s online reputation while generating excitement for county achievements and current events. The page would be used to publish content and information about key county events, while offering county officials to review public commentary about public operations.
According to Mohave County Public Information Officer Roger Galloway, a strong social media presence will be an essential part of connecting with residents and visitors. Galloway would be the primary operator of Mohave County’s Facebook page, with contributions by county department heads.
“The social media presence is a growing and significant presence,” Galloway said Thursday. “Whenever the county can get the message out on its progress, release details on the issues and reach residents, the social media tool is valuable to all. This is heading onto a good information path.”
Mohave County may be making a late entry into social media, but Galloway says that other Arizona counties have already established footprints of their own in the relatively new domain of online information.
“We are arriving a little late, but we’re anxious to be part of an everyday presence other governments are already participating in,” Galloway said.
Under recommended administrative procedures for the county’s proposed Facebook page, any posts generated by the county through the social media platform will be considered to be a public record. Such posts will be preserved for one year after they are created. Elected officials will be encouraged to participate in maintaining or preserving such posts.
The county would filter any offensive, abusive or obscene material posted to its Facebook at the county’s discretion.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss the possible implementation of a Mohave County Facebook page at its meeting Monday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.