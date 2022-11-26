Sam's Shooters Emporium

The 2022 general election saw a shift to Democratic leadership in key political positions throughout Arizona. That shift was cause for apparent alarm for Mohave County Republicans this month, prompting members of the county’s governing board to reaffirm the body’s loyalty to the U.S. Constitution.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted in a 3-2 decision to declare itself once more a “constitutional sanctuary county,” in a preliminary protest against possible future laws that may not coincide with the U.S. Constitution. For some, it was reassurance to the county’s Republican majority that the county would continue to uphold residents’ constitutional liberties despite the shift in state and national politics. For other members of the county’s governing board, the decision may have been an unnecessary reaction to this year’s general election.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

It appears that we have two board of supervisors that understand our constitution and three others that just interested in playing political games.

It’s easy to see that the three that are in support of this ignorant statement are planning to do their own interpretation of our constitution for their own political purposes. They do not respect the Constitution or the will of the people.

Quanta Scope

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Doug Leonard

