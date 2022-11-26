The 2022 general election saw a shift to Democratic leadership in key political positions throughout Arizona. That shift was cause for apparent alarm for Mohave County Republicans this month, prompting members of the county’s governing board to reaffirm the body’s loyalty to the U.S. Constitution.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday voted in a 3-2 decision to declare itself once more a “constitutional sanctuary county,” in a preliminary protest against possible future laws that may not coincide with the U.S. Constitution. For some, it was reassurance to the county’s Republican majority that the county would continue to uphold residents’ constitutional liberties despite the shift in state and national politics. For other members of the county’s governing board, the decision may have been an unnecessary reaction to this year’s general election.
“This is a much different country than it was even one year ago,” said Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, of Bullhead City. “Mohave County is still the solid, conservative, constitutional county that I ran to protect 11 years ago. But I fear that with this particular governor and this particular secretary of state, we may be in for some orders that may or may not be constitutional.”
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs was elected as Arizona’s governor this year, winning a narrow victory against challenger Kari Lake. Republican candidate Mark Finchem was also defeated in the race for Arizona Secretary of State by Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes.
With similar Democratic victories in the race for one of Arizona’s seats in the U.S. Senate, as well as a narrow Democratic lead in the race for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Angius remained apprehensive this week as to what the state’s future might hold.
“I bring this for discussion and possible action to see if others believe like me that this is necessary. And if so, does it need stronger language - Should we put some more teeth in (this resolution) to ensure we can fight things down the pipe that may be against the constitution.”
The discussion echoed a similar resolution introduced last year, in response to the coronavirus and restrictions applied to county businesses and residents by the Arizona Governor’s Office. Previously, the county declared itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary” in 2019.
At Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, however, not all of the board’s members were convinced that such a declaration was necessary in response to this year’s election.
“Are we not a constitutional county now?” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City. “I took an oath - we all took an oath - to obey the Constitution. I don’t think anybody (on the board) is not following the Constitution. This just seems to be pushing the ‘Woke’ agenda … like we’re playing right into their hands.”
But according to Angius, the statement itself could enhance Mohave County’s appeal to like-minded Republicans in California, and assert the county’s dedication to the liberties of its residents.
“I think it makes a statement about who we are as a county, as we get lost in all this mayhem,” Angius said.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop, of Kingman, appeared to believe the designation to be redundant on Monday.
“I think we are a constitutional county,” Bishop said. “We don’t need to tell people who we are. I believe we can show that by our actions. I took the oath of office to uphold the Constitution at least 10 times over the last 30 or 35 years. I’ve never violated that oath, and don’t intend to violate it now sitting on this board. This is a political statement … this is not a function of county government. We’re not arbitrators of the Constitution of the United States, or Arizona for that matter.”
But according to Supervisors Ron Gould and Travis Lingenfelter, the reaffirmation of the board’s dedication to the U.S. Constitution was a political statement that ultimately cost the county nothing. And although the U.S. Supreme Court remained the ultimate arbitrator of the nation’s founding document, Gould said that even the supreme court’s judgment may have been flawed compared to the Constitution.
“If we take a look (prior to) the overturn of Roe v. Wade, I would have never spent money to provide abortions out of county funds,” Gould said. “So, I don’t know that I want to be held by what nine people in black robes dream up. But I’d rather be held to the plain reading of the Constitution.”
Under the resolution, the county states that it recognizes the U.S. Constitution and the Arizona Constitution as the supreme law of the land, county supervisors would oppose any law, code or statute seen to conflict with those documents.
That resolution was passed by a split decision, with Johnson and Bishop opposing.
It appears that we have two board of supervisors that understand our constitution and three others that just interested in playing political games.
It’s easy to see that the three that are in support of this ignorant statement are planning to do their own interpretation of our constitution for their own political purposes. They do not respect the Constitution or the will of the people.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
