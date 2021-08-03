The Mohave County Board of Supervisors met this week, where they discussed an ongoing dispute over Colorado River water rights behind closed doors.
For the past two years, the issue has been a sore spot for Colorado River communities in opposition to the proposed transfer of more than 680 million gallons of water from the Colorado River to the Central Arizona town of Queen Creek. The transfer received recommendation from the Arizona Department of Water Resources in 2019, despite objections by officials in Mohave and La Paz Counties, and is now under review by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors discussed possible new efforts to oppose the transfer with lobbyists Monday in an executive session.
At the heart of the issue is GSC Farms, an agricultural operation owned by Scottsdale-based Greenstone Acquisitions. For years, the agricultural entity has leased about 2,000 acre-feet of fourth-priority water rights from the Colorado River. In 2019, Greenstone announced that it would close its agricultural operation, and wished to transfer its water rights to Queen Creek.
Greenstone commissioned a study that year, which showed that the water would provide a $300 million benefit to the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, which has swelled in population over the past decade. But according to Mohave County Supervisors, the benefit of Central Arizona will come at the expense of rural river communities.
“We’re going to bring it back at the next meeting,” said Supervisor Ron Gould on Tuesday. “We didn’t agendize the matter properly to make any decision about it on Monday. We’re hoping it won’t be approved, but we still have time to talk about it and hopefully do something.”
As final approval of that transfer awaits possible approval by the Bureau of Reclamation, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will plan to discuss the matter publicly on Aug. 16, at its next meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.