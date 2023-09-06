Mohave County Board of Supervisors discuss renewable energy moratorium

A year-long renewable energy moratorium that would put a pause on renewable energy projects is under discussion by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter briefly explained the proposed moratorium and said the county has numerous applications for tens of thousands of acres of proposed, massive renewable energy projects.
This includes hydrogen fuel production storage, solar, and wind projects.
Lingenfelter listed several projects and said these few projects alone would use 85,000 acres in Mohave County.
“We need this temporary moratorium to press the pause button in order to allow staff time to amend our county zoning ordinance, and perhaps take a hard look at our general plan to require some important things before any zoning changes are approved or denied,” Lingenfelter said.
Lingenfelter said an EPA study, power of purchase agreement, and a public meeting are several things needed before discussing changing any zoning for projects. Among his concerns is the minimum distance between residential areas and proposed renewable energy projects.
He pointed out that the moratorium wouldn't affect private land owners.
"If you want to put a renewable project on your own residence, this doesn't apply to that, [and] it doesn't apply to companies that are here that are trying to do a renewable project for their own power requirements," Lingenfelter said.
Discussion of the moratorium was planned for late in the meeting but was moved up to the top of the agenda because of the large number of people who had signed up for public comment.
Before being opened up for public comment, District Four Supervisor Jean Bishop motioned to adjourn into executive session to discuss the ‘legal ramifications of this resolution.’
After a 40-minute executive session, the board returned, and the public comment session began.
State Rep. John Gillette spoke first and told the board he supports the moratorium. “I’m here to support the moratorium on all green energy projects in the county, until we’ve done a few things,” Gillette said.
He pointed to a statement on the United Nations website that read "by 2030, hydrogen and solar will be a bridge to a carbon free economy. ... This is just another Green New Deal debacle that is in the infrastructure package."
Many residents, especially those in the Golden Valley and Kingman area, expressed support for the moratorium, as they had concerns.
Brett Forester from Golden Valley pointed to the use of local water resources for energy projects, saying that he was concerned how water critical to agriculture and development could be diverted to other uses. He said water in the area could be depleted or contaminated with industrial use and that it should be regarded and used as a key resource.
“I just need everyone to understand how critical this is, this is not a joke,” he said.
Lingenfelter also touched on this issue when discussing project applications in the Kingman area.
“In the Red Lake area in Kingman, there’s a proposed 12,000-acre hydrogen production facility, which would use our Hualapai groundwater basin, which was recently designated an at-risk rural groundwater basin,” Lingenfelter said.
Another issue was private property rights.
Bishop said she does not want the moratorium to apply to private property because the county will lose control.
“If the county puts a moratorium on private property projects, it not only opens the county up to legal challenges but it also kind of pushes the federal projects to the forefront,” Bishop said. “We can’t control what the federal government does.
Lingenfelter said he doesn't think anyone on the board wants to limit what somebody can do as a private property owner.
Bishop then motioned to set a public hearing for Oct. 16 for additional discussion on the issue, which was passed.
“I think this moratorium will give the county time to take a look at our land use ordinances and our rules and regulations, and tighten them up a little bit,” Bishop said.
Lingenfelter said this is just pressing pause, and it is not permanent or forever.
"It's a good idea because we don't want to get into a position where 20, 30, 40 years down the road, we just let all these things happen and our children and grandchildren will never know what our desert used to be," Lingenfelter said.
If approved at the public hearing, the moratorium would then be adopted and would last for one calendar year unless extended.
