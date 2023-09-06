Mohave County Board of Supervisors discuss renewable energy moratorium

During the latest Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board set a public hearing for Oct. 16 to discuss a moratorium for renewable energy projects. 

 File photo

A year-long renewable energy moratorium that would put a pause on renewable energy projects is under discussion by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter briefly explained the proposed moratorium and said the county has numerous applications for tens of thousands of acres of proposed, massive renewable energy projects.

