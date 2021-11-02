A CDC panel this week recommended Pfizer vaccinations for children younger than 11, with a final review pending by the FDA. But this week, Mohave County supervisors expressed their doubts about the vaccine’s use in younger patients.
“I think it’s insanity,” said Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius on Monday. “Everyone has to realize that these recommendations are coming from other sources than the Board of Supervisors. The board should put a disclaimer in press releases, saying that these recommendations aren’t endorsed or approved by the Board of Supervisors.”
County Supervisor Ron Gould appeared to share Angius’ disapproval of the CDC’s recommendation at the meeting. Gould inquired at Monday’s meeting as to whether the county’s governing board could prohibit the Mohave County Health Department from issuing press releases at all.
“I’m not sure how to answer that question,” said County Manager Sam Elters. “I’m unaware of any other situation or incident that would justify it. But if the board decides that no press releases should be sent, then the staff works at the discretion of the board.”
Gould replied that he only wished to clarify that the board held authority to prohibit such press releases from being issued to local news organizations.
“If we sent out a press release saying that it’s recommended that children are vaccinated, we’re effectively saying WE recommend the vaccination of children,” Gould said. “I’m not in favor of vaccinating children … it’s ridiculous.”
According to health officials, there were 152 new coronavirus cases reported countywide during the week of Oct. 25. Of those cases, 10 were children younger than 11 year old. As of this week, the CDC recommended children ages 5-11 receive a vaccine against the virus from Pfizer pharmaceutical company.
Burley said on Monday that vaccination is a decision that parents should make for their children, and that it should be the parents’ responsibility to explore all information and evidence at their disposal before making such a decision.
But according to Angius, repeating such a recommendation by the CDC may speak poorly of the board itself.
“It’s going out on county letterhead,” Angius said. “It gives people the impression that recommendation is coming from us. We should (attribute) those statements to the CDC … I would like to have a disclaimer in future press releases and the health department’s website saying that’s not our recommendation.”
Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway spoke on the topic Monday. According to Galloway, his department attempts to be careful in its wording of press releases, but could make efforts to be more clear about the county’s position in future releases.
“I think it’s time to start distancing the board from (those recommendations),” Angius said.
Elters said on Monday that he would speak with Galloway and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to determine an appropriate disclaimer to future CDC recommendations in reference to the coronavirus.
But according to Board Chairman Johnson, such a course of action may be a slippery slope.
“If we start putting disclaimers in our releases, we’re throwing in another point of view that could lead to trouble,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to be saying that the Board of Supervisors is telling them not to get vaccinated.”
Johnson agreed that such a decision should be made by the families of Mohave County children – and it is a decision he would consider seriously if he had a child younger than 11 years old.
“But will we do that with flu shots, and decide not to recommend those,” Johnson said. “If (the Mohave County Public Works Department) brings a suggestion about the roads, would the board say we don’t think people should have to go only 65 miles per hour? Our job isn’t to recommend medical treatment. If we’re going to (add a disclaimer to future press releases), I would rather have a vote to say we’re going to put it in there.”
According to Elters, Mohave County staff attempt to avoid bias for or against any course of action by county residents or officials.
No decision was ultimately made on the issue at Monday’s meeting of the county board of supervisors.
As of Monday, state health records showed that Mohave County maintained a coronavirus case rate of 210 per 100,000 residents, and a case positivity rate of 15%. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Mohave County had the fourth-highest positivity rate throughout the state.
The Arizona Public Health Association reported last month that since the first coronavirus-related death reported in Arizona, coronavirus-related illness has surpassed heart disease and cancer as the leading medical cause of death throughout Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.