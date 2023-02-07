Water conservation

Mohave County leaders entered into a deal with the federal government to conserve water they would normally use.

 File

Mohave County will maintain its voting power on local water issues, while providing a small amount of relief to declining water levels at Lake Mead.

On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to participate in the Colorado River Extraordinary Conservation Intentionally Created Surplus Implementation Program, under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It’s a program that requires governments and landowners to conserve water that they would normally use, allowing that water to remain in Lake Mead rather than contributing the further depletion of the country’s largest reservoir.

