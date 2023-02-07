Mohave County will maintain its voting power on local water issues, while providing a small amount of relief to declining water levels at Lake Mead.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to participate in the Colorado River Extraordinary Conservation Intentionally Created Surplus Implementation Program, under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. It’s a program that requires governments and landowners to conserve water that they would normally use, allowing that water to remain in Lake Mead rather than contributing the further depletion of the country’s largest reservoir.
It was an option approved on Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, when faced with several options following the expiration of an agricultural lease by 4-B farms over 15 acres of Mohave Valley farmland.
That farmland, which was purchased by Mohave County in 2018 for $250,000, was at that time a means to secure power in discussions by the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District. But as federally-mandated restrictions on Colorado River water usage lie on the horizon, the program offers county officials an opportunity to maintain its voting power in the MVIDD while contributing a small amount of relief to Lake Mead.
A drop in the bucket as drought continues
The Colorado River provides for more than 40 million residents throughout the Southwest. And for 20 years, drought conditions have worsened.
Water levels at Lake Mead have historically been used by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to determine drought conditions and to determine future restrictions on use of the Colorado River. Lake Mead’s water level has plummeted about 20 feet within the past year, to 1,046.9 feet as of this week.
Reclamation officials predict that the water level may fall below 1,040 feet later this year, which may prompt new restrictions throughout the Southwest.
The U.S. Department of the Interior last year ordered that Lower Basin states including Arizona, California, Nevada collectively reduce their water usage by as much as four million acre-feet. Negotiations for those cuts remain ongoing.
The 15 acres of Mohave Valley farmland owned by Mohave County, which were once leased by local farmers to grow alfalfa, provide the county with two acre-feet of Colorado river water rights, which are now expected to be applied to the Bureau of Reclamation’s conservation program.
But according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the county’s obligation to the program could extend beyond its 15 acres of farmland, with future efforts to further conserve the county’s own 42,000 acre-foot allocation of Colorado River water rights. Elters said on Monday that 12,800 acre-feet of the county’s allotment of Colorado River water could be set aside for the program.
Anything is better than nothing
A small contribution is better than none. And with the expiration of 4-B Farms’ lease over the land, Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said this week that the county’s least attractive option would be to do nothing.
Under the MVIDD, the county could only maintain its power in MVIDD decisions if the land were actively farmed. With the departure of 4-B farms, the county’s options included participation in the Reclamation Bureau’s conservation program - which would allow the county to maintain those rights - or to find a new company to lease the land. Alternatively, county officials had the option to take no action, in which case the county’s power in MVIDD decisions would be rescinded after two years.
“We did not want to miss this window to act,” Elters said on Monday. “The water allocation to these acres comes from the MVIDD. And if we do not act and two years pass, those water rights will revert back to the district.”
It was unclear on Monday as to whether the land would be leased to a new agricultural company. But Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould suggested that whoever next works the land may have to do so without the benefit of the nearby Colorado River.
“There’s probably no vegetation on that land currently,” Gould said. “Whatever comes up is going to be whatever can grow on the amount of rainfall that falls on that land.”
