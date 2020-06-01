With tensions rising in the cities of Phoenix, Tucson and Scottsdale this week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors opened its Monday meeting with statements addressing fears of local looting or violence.
Peaceful as well as violent protests have spread throughout the nation since last Monday, following the alleged murder of Minnesota resident George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. Riots have been reported in California, New York, Washington, D.C. – and in Scottsdale on Saturday. In response, Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson led Monday’s supervisors’ meeting with a warning for potentially violent protesters in Mohave County.
“The Constitution guarantees the right of peaceful assembly,” Watson said. “What happened to Mr. Floyd was unconscionable, and the officers involved need to be met with the swift hand of justice. But I have a message for anyone attempting to harm the citizens of Mohave County: Rioting and looting will not be tolerated. This bulldog will not stand and turn the other cheek. I’ll let my ‘redneck’ show a little bit … don’t corner something that’s meaner than you are. This is Mohave County, and our citizens matter.”
Video of Floyd’s death has circulated online since last week, appearing to show Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck who could be heard pleading with Chauvin, telling the officer that he was unable to breathe. The video showed onlookers shouting that Floyd was no longer moving, and told surrounding officers to help him. Floyd was later pronounced dead at a Minneapolis hospital. Floyd was initially arrested by Chauvin on suspicion of attempting to purchase goods with a counterfeit $20 bill.
Amid national outrage, protesters have called Floyd’s death an example of pervasive brutality by a population of law enforcement officers against racial minorities. Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster sympathized with protesters – but reiterated his duty to Mohave County and the authority of Gov. Doug Ducey.
“It was clear that excessive and unreasonable force was used (in Floyd’s arrest) and the officers involved should be held to the same level of criminal punishment that any United States citizen would receive in the same situation,” Schuster said. “I am saddened that the vast majority of good law enforcement officers will likely be judged by the actions of these criminals wearing badges.”
Schuster said he supports the right of citizens to protest, and said he would stand among them if such protests were held peacefully. He made it clear, however, that violent protest in Mohave County will not be tolerated.
“In the event any protest crosses into criminal activity, swift and immediate action will be taken,” Schuster said. “No group has the right to riot, loot or cause injury or death in the name of self-proclaimed justice.”
In response to Floyd’s death, Mohave County residents have scheduled a Black Lives Matter protest in Kingman this week. The protest will take place 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, and again on Saturday at Locomotive Park. Creators of the event have requested that protesters exercise social distancing measures, and that protesters remain peaceful in their demonstration.
Gov. Ducey’s statewide curfew is set for 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 8.
(1) comment
The world just witnessed an American president having his police force attack peaceful American demonstrators exercising their 1st Amendment rights under the Constitution, in front of Our White House, so he could have a photo op for himself.
He did this while speaking from the Rose garden where he said he was an ally of all peaceful protesters. He said that while Capital Police and the National Guard were tear gassing and beating peaceful protesters less than 1/2 mile away.
He has aligned himself with fascists and is threatening to attack American citizens. He attacks the far left while defending and embracing the far right. Hitler would love this guy.
This is America?
