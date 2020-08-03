With monuments facing possible vandalism or destruction by protesters throughout the U.S., President Trump issued a proclamation last month to house statues of famous Americans at a “National Garden of American Heroes.”
If Mohave County supervisors have their way, that garden could be built along the Colorado River.
The U.S. Department of the Interior is expected to submit a report this September to Donald Trump, with a list of possible sites for a national garden. The garden would be built on federal land, the executive order said, and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has requested letters of interest from any county that would have it. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday announced its interest in the project.
A July 3 executive order from Trump’s office tasked interior officials with seeking out a possible site for the “National Garden of American Heroes” – a federal park composed of statues commemorating influential figures in American History.
“The President has directed me to lead a task force that will propose options for the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes, including locations for the site,” Bernhart said in a July 24 letter to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “The National Garden will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live and express our noblest ideals: Respect for our ancestors, love of freedom and striving for a more perfect union. These works of beauty, created as enduring tributes, will show reverence for our past, dignify our present and inspire those who come to visit this majestic place in the future.”
The Board of Supervisors on Monday had one suggestion for possible sites of the National Garden, if it were to be built in Mohave County.
“We could use federal land overlooking the Colorado River, over Lake Mead, on the Arizona Side of the Hoover Dam,” said Board Chairwoman Jean Bishop on Monday. “The proposed area enjoys natural beauty, a moderate climate and offers close proximity to the Grand Canyon – which offers hikers some of the most spectacular views in the United States. The location is within an hour of McCarran International Airport, which has attractions that already draw local and international visitors.”
According to Supervisor Hildy Angius, the Interior Department’s request for input from rural communities like Mohave County comes as no small compliment.
“I’m sure there are a lot of people like us on the board who feel it’s very important for the president to include local jurisdictions for our input,” Angius said. “I was honored, and I’m sure we were all very honored for that to have happened.”
Bernhardt’s letter to supervisors also offered supervisors for their suggestions in what historic figure should be immortalized alongside Americans such as Susan B. Anthony, John Adams, Daniel Boon, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King and George Washington.
“None will have lived perfect lives,” Trump said in his executive order. “But all will be worth honoring, remembering and studying.”
On Monday, Bishop suggested that actor John Wayne be commemorated in the National Garden as well.
If Bernhardt is successful in implementing the president’s plan for a National Garden, Trump plans to open the park on July 4, 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
