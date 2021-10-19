KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday, Oct. 18 to deny the district impact statement for a proposed new fire district in the Valle Vista, Truxton and Hackberry areas, citing concerns over finances.
The board voted on Monday, Sept. 20 to table its consideration of the impact statement for the proposed new fire district until its second meeting in October, by which time the Northern Arizona Fire District Board of Directors was expected to have taken action on the redistricting proposal.
On Monday, Oct. 4, NAFD held a public hearing and vote on the district impact statement for the boundary change. The board’s vote gave proponents the green light to begin collecting signatures for the effort.
Supervisors were faced with a similar decision Monday.
“We let it go forward so we could kind of hear from the community, if there was any interest in moving forward or not. That’s why the three of us allowed it to go forward,” explained NAFD Chairman Jim Bailey to the board on Monday. “We had two people that actually didn’t feel it was in the best interest, so they voted no.”
A question of note for Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin was to what degree the new district would have to start from scratch in regards to facilities, equipment and staffing. The attorney said the effort is not an annexation, consolidation or merger, but the formation of a brand new district.
“With that, there’s nothing in the law that says those assets that were in a different district would suddenly be deeded over. … What they’re doing is creating a new district,” he said. “You don’t suddenly get somebody else’s assets if you create a new district.”
Proponents of the effort expressed their belief that facilities and services will be accounted for through the budget, as well as the Arizona Constitution. Proponents said funds would come from the tax dollars paid by residents in the affected area, and that the amount of money generated would allow the delivery of emergency services.
Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said that while the proposed new district would “have some funds,” she added “I don’t believe they’re going to have enough to build a new fire station, buy the equipment and train volunteers.”
Bishop said she would like the matter to be decided by residents of the area, but added that “I don’t think it’s a smart move on our part to allow that to happen.” Sharing a similar sentiment was Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1.
Lingenfelter reiterated his worries about the new district having to acquire new facilities and new equipment, “starting really from scratch.”
“So in good conscience I can’t vote to move forward with that process, but I would really hope that really good candidates next year would run for the NAFD board seats that are open,” Lingenfelter said. “You’re all owners of the NAFD fire district; all of you are owners that live in the district. Take it by the horns, and own it and run it the way you want to run it.”
The board voted to deny the district impact statement 4-1 with Supervisor Ron Gould of District 5 dissenting. The board’s decision means the circulation of petitions is not authorized and the effort “ends here,” according to Esplin.
