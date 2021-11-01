Employees working for Mohave County will get $2 more per hour.
The $4 million expense, ultimately approved this week by the county’s governing board, was no easy sell.
Former Mohave County Supervisor and Presiding Mohave Superior Court Judge Steven Moss addressed the topic at this week’s meeting of the county board of supervisors. And according to Moss, current county salaries aren’t enough to retain existing employees or hire additional staff to key positions in the court and other county services. The labor shortage, Moss said, has been felt extensively within the county’s court system.
“Our labor issues are critical in the courthouse,” Moss said. “Two months ago, I was considering shutting down the county’s juvenile detention center because we couldn’t keep it open with our current juvenile detention officer load. (Employees) are leaving … and we can’t compete with our own sheriff’s office, let alone other jobs around the county.”
According to Moss, few positions within Mohave County’s court system offer market-rate compensation - and some of those positions offer less than a third of what employees could find elsewhere.
“What we did to alleviate the situation was a Band-Aid fix,” Moss said. “It can’t last forever. We changed our working shifts for juvenile corrections officers. We also had probation officers pulled off the street. The County Attorney’s Office didn’t like it much - those officers are supposed to be out there, watching bad guys. But we had minimal manpower to protect the juveniles in our custody.”
According to Moss, increased pay for county court employees may be imperative.
“We have a critical manpower shortage,” Moss said. “We need to get our probation officers back out on the street. We need to keep our juvenile detention center open and fill our vacant court positions. It’s sad when we have court clerks who are dealing with highly stressed people. Sometimes it’s hard for them, to where they say: ‘Why are we doing this’?”
According to Mohave County Director of Juvenile Court Services Josh Frisby, the county’s juvenile corrections department has seen far fewer employment applications in recent months.
“We’ve gone long periods without receiving applications at all,” Frisby said. “We had to come up with alternatives, including pulling some of our probation and surveillance officers to cover shifts at the facility and maintain officer-to-juvenile ratios.”
According to Frisby, the department has received a handful of employment applications within the past several weeks.
“We’re still conducting interviews,” Frisby said. “But it’s still not enough to fill every vacancy we have.”
Nowhere to go but forward
Mohave County employs 1,236 workers, including temporary employees and staff of the superior court, according to Mohave County Public Relations Director Roger Galloway. Starting salaries for those workers have until this week been set at about $12.15 per hour. Over the next fiscal year, all non-elected employees will receive an additional $1 per hour, followed by another $1 per hour raise in FY 2023.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters on Monday, those raises will amount to a $4 million expense, to be paid for through federal grant funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. That funding has already been approved for use, according to Elters, after which the county will have to find a solution to sustain the new compensation.
“We are facing excessive employment vacancies,” Elters said Monday. “More than 10% of our positions are unfilled, and those affect every position, in almost every department. It affects the assessor’s office, development services, public health, public works, the sheriff’s office, the jail, the probation office and the courts.”
And as costly as a pay increase may be, the county’s vacant positions have been expensive in their own right.
“Since 2017, vacancies and turnover have cost the county $750,000 per year,” Elters said. “That’s more than $4 million over the past four years. And we’re competing with every sector of the economic market.”
According to Elters, county wages would need to be raised by Jan. 1 regardless, to coincide with an Arizona minimum wage increase from $12.14 to $12.80 per hour, passed by the state’s legislature earlier this year.
The county has tried to garner new employees with recent job fairs, Elters said, including one this Wednesday at the Mohave County Administrative Complex. Within the past month, county officials have received more than 100 completed employment applications, and have hired six new employees.
Times are hard all over
“We’re challenged with hiring new people, and we’re not retaining the people we have,” Elters said. “They are hard to replace. Their duties are absorbed from vacancies into other employees’ normal workload, and they’re working with an inordinate infusion of $75 million in capital projects.”
According to Elters, new capital improvement projects approved by the county have only added to that workload - including the construction of a $3.5 million animal shelter, an $8 million remodeling of the Mohave County Courthouse, a new legal services center, a new sheriff’s substation and a $2.5 million medical examiner’s facility.
“We can only be successful if we have the employees to carry them forward,” Elters said. “As a county, we need to act. We need an employee compensation package that permits us to employ, hire and retain.”
Early in the discussion, however, Supervisor Hildy Angius appeared reluctant to approve the proposed pay increases for county staff. She later voted in favor of Elters’ proposal after county directors made their case.
“It’s not just us,” Angius said. “Everybody’s having trouble getting employees ... I don’t think this is going to get you what you’re looking for.”
Lingenfelter appeared to be in favor of pay increases for certain county employees - but believed that such a sweeping shift in pay for all county staff may have been excessive in addressing the issue.
“When you look at Mohave County’s compensation, we have healthcare coverage for individuals and families,” Lingenfelter said early in the discussion. “We have disability insurance, life insurance, retirement benefits, educational assistance in some departments … the pay stub doesn’t reflect what they really earn. I don’t agree with an across-the-board increase.”
The proposal was ultimately approved Monday in a 4-1 vote, with Lingenfelter against.
