The Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week approved two new projects in the Bullhead City area, to be funded under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act.
On Monday, the county’s governing board approved $250,000 in improvements toward the Bullhead City Boys & Girls Club, and assigned an additional $100,000 to aid community veterans through local nonprofit agency, Veterans in Motion.
The 34-year-old Boys & Girls Club facility in Bullhead City has seen better days, according to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius. The organization has requested funding under the American Rescue Plan Act to commence $87,000 in safety improvements, bathroom repairs, ADA repairs, building lock replacements, security improvements, playground updates and equipment replacement.
The organization would use an additional $42,000 for landscaping services, stucco repairs, air conditioner repairs and signage - with $15,000 in funding allocated toward the purchase of new computers. Also, $35,000 would be used to expand services for more children, and $20,000 in maintenance equipment would be purchased. About $51,000 would also be used to hire a workforce readiness coordinator to work with area teens.
“During covid, the Boys & Girls Club had a hard time raising money,” Angius said this week. “They’ve had to defer maintenance. And in my district, the Boys & Girls Club is very vital. We live in a lower income area, and it’s proven to be a saving grace for many families.”
As the Boys & Girls Club sees improvements, Veterans in Motion will receive funding to provide a transportation van to shuttle area veterans and older residents throughout the Bullhead City area to events, shopping excursions and other activities.
Veterans in Motion representatives said last week that the organization is looking for a used eight-or-nine passenger van with a wheelchair lift to fill that role.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved both expenditures at their Monday meeting in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.