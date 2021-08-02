The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has passed a $519 million budget, after almost four hours of discussion at this week’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
Employees in county departments including the sheriff’s office, the Mohave Superior Court, Mohave County probation and Community Services Departments, the public fiduciary, human resources, road maintenance and the county’s engineering department can expect raises this year. But while some county officials say those raises are overdue, others say it’s only the start of what will be necessary to make Mohave County competitive in the services it provides.
“We’ve let our employees slide for way too long,” said Mohave County Board Chairman Buster Johnson at Monday’s meeting. “The sheriff comes to almost every session to ask for more funding … there are fast food joints out there that are paying $16 an hour, and some are paying for two years of college for their employees. Our deputies make $20 per hour. If we’re not giving adequate pay, we’re not going to be able to efficiently provide county services to taxpayers.”
Raises are only the first step
The budget is expected to provide $430,721 for new Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies and vehicles, and almost $827,000 in raises for county law enforcement officials and $255,000 in raises for jail staff. Mohave County Animal Control officers will receive $26,566 in raises under the new budget, while Mohave Superior Court commissioners could receive an additional $30,370 in salary increases. The Superior Court will also receive $240,311 for five new court bailiffs.
The bulk of funding requested by Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is expected to provide for additional deputies and staff raises to match compensation offered by other local law enforcement agencies. And to Schuster, it’s a problem that can either slowly get better, or become far worse for lack of attention.
“I find myself each year in a quandary, not knowing what the other county departments are doing,” said Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster. “We are so far behind the curb that we’re going to fail. We’ve worked so diligently to get to this point, and everywhere I go, people want more law enforcement on the streets … we’re rebuilding, but the coronavirus hurt us. One year of not giving raises to our deputies has put us two year behind, and it will continue if we don’t keep up.”
What goes down must come up
But there’s also the matter of maintaining those salaries, while still maintaining county services. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors rebuked a proposed quarter-cent sales tax in June, and the board weighed its options for or against a new property tax levy through much of Monday’s budget discussion.
Mohave County officials proposed a $0.076 increase to property tax levies over last year’s levy of $1.82. The new levy of $1.90 would have coincided with a four-year plan to fund capital projects, while investing $4 million into the county’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System liability.
County supervisors ultimately rejected the new levy on Wednesday, while denying the sheriff’s office an additional $2.8 million requested in this year’s budget session. The county’s property tax levy will remain at last year’s rate of $1.82 until the budget is decided again next August.
According to Supervisor Ron Gould, the situation may not be as positive as it sounds.
“Taxes are getting raised this year,” said Gould. “If you hold levies at the same rate, but the value of property goes up, then taxes will go up. I convinced them to hold the line on the television and library districts, but taxes will raise on the flood control and general fund.”
The tax levy of $1.82 was approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors by a vote of 3-2, with Gould and Johnson voting against.
No time for tea
Taxes may have to be raised in future fiscal years to meet rising costs of supplies and manpower to service the county’s needs. And according to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith, doing so won’t be an easy decision for the county’s governing board.
“The County Attorney’s office is down three people,” Smith said. “Constituents don’t want to see a tax increase, and raising taxes wouldn’t just apply to them – it would apply to people who don’t live here, with Mohave County’s tourist business. Nobody wants to see taxes rise … but on the other hand, (the Board of Supervisors) is the largest employer in Mohave County. You have a duty that conflicts with what your constituents want, but it is a very difficult issue. You need tax revenue to provide the most important services, including public safety, public health and emergency services.”
And according to Johnson, Mohave County has long kept property taxes well below what the state of Arizona recommends.
“We’re 50 cents under what the state says we should have,” Johnson said. “We catch a lot of heat when we go the state and tell them to stop raiding our funds, when they say we’re not taxing our residents enough … but we’re the only ones who are keeping their tax rates low, and trying to give services for the least amount of money.”
