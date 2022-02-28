The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a contract for the design and construction of the new Mohave County Animal Shelter on last Tuesday.
The board awarded and signed a design-build contract with Woodruff Construction of Flagstaff for the new shelter.
The cost for pre-construction services is $271,752.
The board also approved authorizing County Manager Sam Elters to sign guaranteed maximum price amendments for the project – construction and pre-construction costs combined – to be capped at $3.1 million.
The 2022 Capital Project Fund allocated $3.5 million for the work and the board authorized $430,000 to prepare the site for construction, Mohave County Procurement Director Tara Acton said.
Acton told the board that county staff believes they will finish the construction preparation portion at well under $400,000.
According to the contractor’s timeline submitted to the county, construction will begin in September 2022 with a completion date of July 2023.
According to the meeting agenda, the new facility will be placed on three acres in the vicinity of 3269 Burbank St. in Kingman, near the library.
According to the county, the building will be approximately 9,000-square feet in size when completed with 42 enclosed dog kennels, 32 cat condos and more.
“This is a long road that we’ve been down on this animal shelter and there’s a lot of folks in all the five districts that are watching this closely,” District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop told the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.