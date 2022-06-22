KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved changes to an animal control ordinance, making it a class two misdemeanor for an individual negligently failing to prevent their dog from biting another person.
At the Monday, June 20 board meeting, County Attorney Tyler Palmer said the ordinance is an avenue for restitution for victims of dog bites or attacks. At the meeting, “negligent’’ was defined as the owner knowing that a dog is aggressive or has a history of biting and not taking the proper precautions to protect the public.
“The concern that has come forward is you may have owners who know the dog is dangerous, know the dog has biting propensities and they don’t do enough to protect the public or others,” Palmer said.
Palmer said that could include letting a dog with a history of biting people roam without a leash.
Palmer said that after prosecution, there’s no avenue for restitution for victims of dog bites. If they chose to do so, the victim of the incident can sue civilly. According to the agenda, civil penalties for an ordinance violation cannot exceed $500.
However, the ordinance will let victims pursue criminal charges for a dog bite. The ordinance changes make it a class two misdemeanor for a person negligently failing to prevent their dog from biting a person.
Based on the board’s decision, a victim can pursue a criminal restitution order for their injuries, and establish the owner’s responsibility for the action of their pet.
The approved changes to the ordinance also included prohibiting feeding free-range livestock by anyone other than the owner. Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 said complaints about cattle being fed by neighbors prompted her to bring the issue to the board.
With cattle getting food and water from people besides their owners, Bishop said cattle are also wandering onto other private property. The ordinance will help to protect neighboring landowners from having their property damaged by free-range livestock.
“This basically would protect the rancher and their investment and their livestock,” Bishop said.
“It would also protect the residents that have properties that these cattle are destroying.”
According to the ordinance, certain foods can be harmful or deadly for livestock that adjust to the food they find in the open range.
Bishop said individuals new to the area think the livestock are skinny and malnourished and are feeding the cattle, which is creating community damage and could potentially harm the health of the cattle.
“It’s good for the cattle that they’re managed by their ranchers and not managed by citizens,” Bishop said.
