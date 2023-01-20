historic Mohave County Jail

The historic Mohave County Jail was constructed in 1910.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Mohave County’s Historic Jail could reopen its doors to the public in the near future — but this time, the people within its walls may actually want to be there.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a lease over the county’s historic jail with the Mohave County Historic Society. The 15-year lease will come with an automatic renewal, allowing the society to renovate the structure for educational use to accommodate local history enthusiasts and students throughout the region.

