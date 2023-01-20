Mohave County’s Historic Jail could reopen its doors to the public in the near future — but this time, the people within its walls may actually want to be there.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a lease over the county’s historic jail with the Mohave County Historic Society. The 15-year lease will come with an automatic renewal, allowing the society to renovate the structure for educational use to accommodate local history enthusiasts and students throughout the region.
The lease was proposed in November by Historic Society members, who offered to pay for the century-old building’s restoration and improvements for disabled visitors. The board tabled further discussion on the lease as the Historic Society sought to review documents related to such a lease prior to the agreement being approved.
This week, Historic Society Curator Leah Stagg spoke highly of the opportunity to renovate the old jail.
“We’re extremely excited to turn the historic jail back into a place that people would like to come visit,” Stagg said. “We’d like to compile a history of the facility.”
According to Board Legal Counsel Ryan Esplin, the county’s options for leasing the former holding facility may have seemed minimal as of four years ago. In February 2019, Esplin said that county officials sought ways to use now-abandoned facility — including the possible refashioning of the former jail into a coffee house, or its possible dismantling and reconstruction at another location. When the county issued a request for bid proposals for those projects, however, the county received no response.
Esplin, who also is listed among the Mohave County Historic Society’s Board of Directors, seemed excited for the possibility of refashioning the former facility into an educational venue.
“It’s a fascinating place,” Esplin said on Tuesday. “The Historic Society wanted a long period of time for grant purposes, and it will cost nothing to Mohave County. The Historic Society will renovate the building and get it up to speed … the county will have to approve anything before the building is reopened to the public, and there are environmental hazards that will first need to be removed.”
County officials are already seeking grant funding to remediate hazards such as lead-based paint and asbestos from the facility, which could take place later this year.
But for the jail, which is listed among the National Register of Historic Places, supervisors were pleased to see the promise of a fresh start.
“I’m elated that this is finally coming forward, and that it’s going to get done,” said Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop. “My husband was one of the last deputy sheriffs to book someone into the old jail … I hope the Historic Society will take photos of all of the amazing artwork inside.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter also appreciated the Historic Society’s planned efforts toward restoring the facility.
“I’d like to thank the Historic Society for taking this on, for turning it into something that can be shared with the public,” Lingenfelter said. “We can share this part of our history.”
The county’s governing board approved the Historic Society’s lease over the county’s Historic Jail in a unanimous decision at the board’s meeting Tuesday in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.