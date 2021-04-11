The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last week approved a contract with Scottsdale-based employee benefit security firm, CyberScout.
The contract comes after a tumultuous year for county employees – and not only due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, county officials learned that 104 fraudulent unemployment claims were filed throughout 2020 by perpetrators attempting to target county employee benefits. Many of those fraudulent claims used personal information stolen from current county employees.
CyberScout’s security plan would offer protection for employees and their families from potential future data breaches. The cost to the county would be about $3.25 per employee, per month, and employees would have the option of upgrading to family plans at their own expense.
“We need to do something for our employees who had their identities stolen,” Supervisor Buster Johnson said last Monday. “It’s been two months now.”
According to county officials, the unemployment fraud wasn’t immediately noticed by county officials due to the way the county’s unemployment benefits are structured. The Arizona Department of Economic Security typically receives unemployment claims statewide, and bills counties on a quarterly basis for claims issued. Throughout 2020, however, each of Arizona’s 15 counties saw an epidemic of fraudulent unemployment claims.
In Mohave County, more than 40 claims used the names and social security numbers of current county employees, which may have been obtained through phishing scams and previous data breaches, according to the Department of Economic Security. In February, those costs amounted to about $10,000 to the county.
“We need to get a policy in place where (security) will be monitored for them,” Johnson said. “It will put employees a little more at ease.”
In response to the rise in fraudulent claims, DES officials say all claimants will now be required to complete identity verification prior to filing new applications or weekly claims for unemployment benefits.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, new security measures under CyberScout could take effect within the next week.
