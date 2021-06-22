The Mohave County Elections Department will get 12 new handicapped-accessible voting devices and about 150 new laptop computers to serve voters this year after a vote Monday by the county’s governing board.
The purchase will make use of more than $200,000 in elections grant funding that would otherwise have been returned to the state, if not used by the end of this month. About $150,000 of that money will be used to purchase new laptop computers as electronic poll books to be used in future elections.
“These machines will contain all the information we need to make sure the right people are coming in, the wrong person aren’t allowed to vote, and so on,” Tempert said at Monday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “Our current laptop computers are six years old, and they’re starting to die on us. Our vendor says we need to upgrade our operating systems, and we need new laptops to make this work.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors also approved the use of $56,000 in grant funding to purchase handicapped-accessible voting equipment to serve the county’s disabled residents.
“I thought a very good use for the money was to add to and back up the voting equipment we have,” Tempert said. “The handicapped-accessible voting equipment is a touchscreen device that’s getting more and more popular all the time. The devices we have now were purchased in 2016, and like everything else, they start to break down.”
According to Tempert, the touchscreen voting machines require no internet connection. They allow voters to enter their respective selections while voting, and print out their ballots. Those ballots can be checked for errors by voters, before being placed in the ballot box.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius received a demonstration of the handicapped-accessible voting equipment this summer, approved of the purchase on Monday.
“I think people will like these machines, and they’ll be used more often,” Angius said. “We’ll have the best of all worlds right now.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved both expenses Monday by unanimous decision.
