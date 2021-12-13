KINGMAN — Mohave County Supervisors approved settlement terms in relation to ongoing opioid litigation last week.
Mohave County, along with the rest of the state’s counties and 90 of 91 Arizona cities and towns, are part of the One Arizona Opioid Settlement Memorandum of Understanding, which lays out distribution of opioid settlement funds. In 2019, the county filed a complaint in federal district court against opioid manufacturers and distributors seeking damages for the opioid epidemic.
In August 2021, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office signed onto a proposed $26 billion national settlement with Cardinal, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson.
Arizona could receive up to $549 million in settlement money to be used exclusively for opioid treatment, prevention and education.
On Dec. 6, supervisors approved the settlement terms. The agreements includes a release of further liability for the companies.
The board of supervisors also approved the use of $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act money in entering a public-private partnership with ALLO Communications of Lincoln, Nebraska for one-gig, area-wide, fiber-to-the-premises broadband services to be provided in the Kingman area.
Supervisors also approved a contract for about $140,000 with Continental Flooring.
The Scottsdale firm will be installing new flooring at the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility and the Mohave County Administration Building.
The board of supervisors also agreed to accept a $200,000 grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management’s AZ Healthy Forest Initiative.
The money will be used for hazardous fuel removal in Hualapai Mountain Park to help prevent wildfires.
The supervisors agreed to provide matching funds of $50,000. Of that total, $23,000 will be provided by in-kind services.
