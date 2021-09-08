When county schools and businesses closed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many residents learned the importance of staying connected. And in the vast, rocky expanse of Mohave County, many residents found those connections difficult to maintain.
It’s a problem that could be solved, according to Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, with the right partner.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to approve a request for proposals for a public-private partnership, under which a private company could potentially match $4 million in federal funding to expand broadband internet service in the Kingman area.
“As we all know, last year when the government took it upon themselves to shut all of the businesses and schools down, we found out how important broadband service can be in all areas of our life,” Lingenfelter said Tuesday. “A Lot of small businesses had to switch to online menus and takeout, with people ordering on their websites. My children had to do all of their schooling online.”
Lingenfelter expressed sympathy for county residents who lived in underserved areas of Kingman. With his proposal this week, he hopes to offer all residents in Kingman and the surrounding area the opportunity for reliable internet service.
“Our homes were never meant to be classrooms and parents were never meant to be teachers,” Lingenfelter said. “The hospitals were shut down and no one was allowed in – they had to rely on online health and tele-health services.”
Lingenfelter has worked for the past month with the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to plan for a possible expansion of the region’s broadband internet service.
“The private sector is asked to come up with a proposal, and we’ll match it with (American Rescue Plan Act) funding,” Lingenfelter said. “We’ll see if we can get those proposals back, and get up to one gigabit service to the Kingman area.”
Earlier this year, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to divide a total of $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding among the county’s five supervisory districts, with each supervisor offering district-specific projects for review by the board as a whole.
The approval of Lingenfelter’s $4 million project follows the approval of projects previously submitted by Mohave County Supervisors Hildy Angius, Jean Bishop and Buster Johnson.
(1) comment
The broadband upgrade really wasn’t a bad idea. Why can’t something equally similar be done for Havasu? Instead we have the genius board of supervisors fixing a select few people’s plumbing and then a mass giveaway in the form of a stimulus, although they have no idea how to do it. Typical Mohave County, take care of Kingman and just keep doing that.
