Mohave County is counting on a seldom-used procedure to quickly reassign an agricultural lease in Mohave Valley. Doing so allows the county to keep its voice on the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District.
The county’s Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to reassign a lease to farm 15 acres of Mohave Valley land to Chip Sherrell of 4B Farms.
Under the terms of the five-year contract, 4B Farms will pay $1,050 a year to farm the land.
The land had been assigned to Wakimoto Farms, but the company announced in September it would stop farming the land after 40 years of doing so.
County Attorney Ryan Esplin said the lease could be reassigned without going through normal bidding processes because the contract involves “a nominal amount” of money. However, if anyone from the public expresses an interest in the property within a short timeframe, the county would have to follow normal bidding procedures, he said.
County Manager Mike Hendrix said it was important for the county to move quickly because of the agricultural nature of the land. “Time is of the essence. That land has to be farmed; it can’t lay fallow for a long period of time. Whoever leases it has a window to plant,” Hendrix said.
The land has long been used to grow alfalfa, and continuing to farm the land will provide Mohave County with an allotment of two additional acre-feet of water per year. Ownership over the agricultural land will also give the county a say in decisions made by the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District – which county officials say prevented the reversal of a decades-old resolution preventing Colorado River water from leaving the boundaries of its district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.