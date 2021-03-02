The Mohave County County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security to provide financial relief for local renters and landlords. The agreement lets landlords and renters in Mohave County to apply for up to $3,500 a month in rent and utility assistance.
The program expires on Dec. 31.
To be eligible:
• Renters must earn a household income less than 80 percent of the area median income.
• Renters must be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
• Renters must be at risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe living conditions.
For information, visit era.azdes.gov or call 928-753-0723.
