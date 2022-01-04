Mohave County could receive $5.1 million in new federal funding for the county’s emergency rental assistance program, after a split decision this week by the county’s governing board.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of applying for the U.S. Treasury Department funding, which would be used to cover expenses for the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
The funding was a match for $5.1 million initially granted for the program last January, with the requirement that such funding be used to aid homeowners who have suffered hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors had opportunity to renew that funding in June, but voted against applying for an additional $5.1 million for the program, citing a possible lack of interest by county residents.
According to county records, less than $200,000 of the initial round of funding had been disbursed for the emergency rental assistance program as of June. But by December, $1.1 million of the initial Emergency Rental Assistance Program funding had been issued to Lake Havasu City alone, and $44.13 million had been disbursed statewide.
Interest in the program surged throughout 2021, according to statements last month by Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, prompting the need for the second $5.1 million installment to continue the program under the Arizona Department of Economic Security.
Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius questioned the program’s possible vulnerability to fraud at the meeting. But according to Mohave County Community Services Director Mike Smith, the federally-controlled program requires documentation by applicants, and maintains its own fraud division to screen potentially fraudulent claims.
Under the program’s guidelines, the Arizona Department of Economic Security must determine that an applicant has experienced hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic – and according to statements by Smith, that may include penalties suffered by county residents who have refused ongoing vaccination efforts.
Smith is expected to apply for the new $5.1 million in program funding this week.
Mohave County Supervisors Ron Gould and Travis Lingenfelter voted against the new application on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.