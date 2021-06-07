Some people say everything’s bigger in Texas – and one Texas energy company has some big plans for the Kingman area.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors Monday approved a 50-cent per-gallon tax credit to the Nacero alternative fuel company, to accelerate development of its proposed $5 billion facility in the Kingman area. According to the company’s proposal, the facility would create 2,500 jobs throughout its five years of construction, and 400 permanent high-paying jobs after its completion.
As of Monday, it was not immediately clear how much money the tax credit would provide toward the Nacero plant’s development, but the benefits of extending that credit appeared to be worth the cost at Monday’s board meeting.
The plant would convert natural gas into zero-sulfur, low-carbon fuel. According to Nacero Board Chairman and co-founder Tom Tureen, the alternative fuel could be used in existing gasoline-powered vehicles without the need for modification. It would be competitively-priced with conventional gasoline, and could make Mohave County a hub for energy production and distribution throughout the Southwest.
Tureen traveled to Kingman to speak for the project at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ Monday meeting.
Big Ambitions
“Mohave County is one of our first three projects,” Tureen said. “It’s our hope to begin construction in two years. We expect it to be an anchor industry and produce a lot of employment. We want to know the county supports this, and whether there are programs to advance this kind of development.”
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould disapproved of issuing a tax credit to aid in Nacero’s development in Mohave County, however.
“I don’t support tax credits as a matter of principle,” Gould said. “It creates a distortion in the free market. I support Nacero coming to the county, but tax credits are where the government picks winners and losers.”
According to Tureen, the tax credit sought by his company has existed since 2005, when it was passed under federal legislation. The tax credit was created as an incentive to reduce reliance on foreign oil, Tureen said. Nacero sought approval from the Arizona Legislature earlier this year to obtain tax credits for the development of its project in Mohave County, but Tureen says that legislation was pulled due to tax-related concerns.
Tureen said that it isn’t uncommon for large companies in Arizona to register as “class-six” properties – which are taxed at a rate of 5% of their assessed valuation. According to Tureen, Nacero officials initially believed that it would take an act of the state’s Legislature to allow such a classification for Nacero, but discovered that was not the case.
“When you’re building something for $6.5 billion, property tax becomes a huge issue,” Tureen said.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter approved of the project, and a tax credit to aid in its development.
“I think projects like this fall in the middleground between dependence on oil, and I’m glad we’re going to be a part of that,” Lingenfelter said. “From an economic development perspective, Nacero will be a critical partner in foreign trade-zone establishment here in Mohave County. That’s something I believe we need here, and have needed here for a long time.”
Questions and Answers
One county resident addressed the Board of Supervisors on the issue, and expressed concerns about Nacero’s intentions. The company’s proposed facility in Kingman wasn’t the first Nacero had planned for in Arizona.
“A year ago in March, it was announced that (Nacero) was going to put their plant in Casa Grande,” said Katie Manning, of Kingman. “They pulled out in March of this year. Why? Now they want to use Kingman.”
According to Tureen, the company’s departure from Casa Grande earlier this year was neither desired nor easy for Nacero.
“It broke our heart to pull out of Casa Grande,” Tureen said. “As we got into the analysis and further into the engineering, it became apparent there wasn’t enough natural gas there, and it’s been part of our approach to use existing infrastructure whenever possible.”
Tureen says Kingman appears to be a better option for the company’s needs.
“It’s a perfect location for natural gas pipeline capacity,” Tureen said. “It will come from Texas, and some of it from the Rockies … there’s a lot of capacity existing here. That’s why a power plant is in Griffith Industrial Park, and it’s also right on the rail, which is important to us.”
Griffith Industrial Park comprises more than 1,100 acres of land zoned for heavy manufacturing, southwest of Kingman. The county has long sought to expand into a production and distribution center for regional commerce. On Monday, the county announced that it had received $500,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Commerce Authority to improve 2.5 miles of road at the location and aid future area development.
“(Griffith Industrial Park) is an ideal location for what we’re doing in the Southwest,” Tureen said. “This fuel will get distributed to California and Nevada … a lot will stay in Arizona. This is a big deal – it’s like marriage without the possibility of divorce. When you invest $6 billion in a place, you can’t move. The members of this community have questions, and we owe it to address them.”
According to Tureen, Nacero’s efforts in Mohave County have only just started. The company will still have to seek permitting for its operations.
Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of extending a 50-cent tax credit to aid in the company’s development, with Gould voting against.
