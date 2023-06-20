Sam Elters

The pursuit of higher education brought Mohave County Manager Sam Elters to the United States from war-torn Lebanon.

A staff projected deficit that could grow as high as $20-million 13 months from now is not addressed in the tentative Mohave County budget adopted during Monday’s Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting. Nonetheless, the elephant in the room was not necessarily ignored and will likely be addressed late this year, rather than next.

Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said final adoption of the spending plan that currently keeps the primary property tax rate of $1.747 per $100 of assessed valuation is expected July 17. The tentative budget does not feature a sales tax increase that had been contemplated, but was rejected by at least two supervisors.

