A staff projected deficit that could grow as high as $20-million 13 months from now is not addressed in the tentative Mohave County budget adopted during Monday’s Board of Supervisors (BOS) meeting. Nonetheless, the elephant in the room was not necessarily ignored and will likely be addressed late this year, rather than next.
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said final adoption of the spending plan that currently keeps the primary property tax rate of $1.747 per $100 of assessed valuation is expected July 17. The tentative budget does not feature a sales tax increase that had been contemplated, but was rejected by at least two supervisors.
The need to blend a mix of new revenue generation, spending cuts or other strategy to avert a fiscal crisis next summer could trigger a jump start on the FY 2024-25 budgeting process.
“I was addressing that very point with our Chief Financial Officer this morning,” Elters said Tuesday. “We had been doing a budget kickoff meeting sometime in late Jan.or early Feb. and we may try something earlier this year.”
Elters said key to early budgeting is getting past Thanksgiving to provide five months of data from the current fiscal year for projections for FY 2024-25. And he said mid-December would mark the cutoff for preliminary spending plan development because of proximity to Christmas.
, pElters envisions progress with the Legal Services Center building project, provided the tentative budget is largely intact at final adoption next month. Elters said demolition of the old jail in downtown Kingman is complete and that the site just north of the Law and Justice Center has been cleared and is ready for the Legal Services Center construction campaign.
Elters said $10-million is budgeted to construct the facility. He said cost escalation is expected but the plan is to use money from the $15-million contingency fund to cover the balance.
Elters said staff will seek BOS authorization to proceed in that fashion so that the building can be put out to bid in Aug. or Sept. with construction expected before the end of the year. He said the new Legal Services Center could be in operation in early 2025, housing the offices of the County Attorney, Legal Defender, Public Defender and support staff.
