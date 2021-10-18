The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a transition plan for the fairgrounds with the Mohave County Fairgrounds Association’s lease set to expire at the end of 2021 and the county set to assume operations of the facility starting the first of the year.
The transition plan puts the Parks Department in charge of the fairgrounds, but it would also hire a total of five additional staff that would be solely focused on the fairgrounds. County Public Works Director Steven Latoski told the board that the transition plan proposed by staff has six major components including repairs to the facilities, staffing, events programming, establishing fees for the facility, conducting a complete third-party financial audit, and rebranding the fairgrounds.
The board voted 4-1 to approve the plan, with District 3 Supervisor Buster Johnson casting the dissenting vote.
Latoski said the first step for the county will be to start recruiting new hires to fill some of the positions identified in the transition plan. He said the goal is to hire a fairgrounds superintendent, a parks budget manager, and a facilities grounds worker by the end of the year. He said that sometime between January and April of 2022 the plan is to hire a senior office assistant, and a senior facilities grounds worker which will bring the total number of permanent county fairgrounds employees to five.
Johnson and District 2 Supervisor Hildy Angius both said they believe the county needs to bring on someone with extensive experience with fairgrounds to help shepherd the county through this process and to help turn the venture into a profitable one.
“Fairgrounds make big money, and we should be making big money,” Johnson said.
Angius noted that the fairgrounds will be significantly different than running a county park, and in order to be successful it will need people with experience running these types of operations and attracting these types of events.
“This isn’t a park, this is a whole other animal,” Angius said. “We have a really great opportunity – maybe a once in a generation – to really rebrand this thing and make it world class if we want to. So I think we should have the right people who have done this.”
Latoski said the idea is for the county to hire an experienced individual to serve as the fairgrounds superintendent, who would oversee the operations and scheduling of the facility.
“Our intent is not to hire and train, our intent would be to hire a seasoned individual with experience literally in fairground operations,” Latoski said. “Somebody who has seen it before, done it before, and all they do is live Mohave County Fairgrounds and Mohave County fair events.”
Johnson said he was skeptical that the county will be able to attract the type of experienced employee the county needs – noting the proposed salary is $50,000 to $70,000.
“I don’t believe we are going to find anybody that can come in and turn revenue in the millions for $70,000,” Johnson said, after previously saying he thought the fairgrounds should be making about $3 million within the next couple years.
The county has also estimated about $305,000 in capital expenses needed at the fairgrounds, which Latoski said is mostly to make repairs to the facilities so they can continue to be used in the short term – along with some vehicle and equipment purchases as well. For programing, Latoski said the county parks department has already started developing more than a dozen new community events for the fairgrounds that are expected to take place in the first six months of 2022. Changes to the fees charged by the fairgrounds will be considered during a public hearing on Dec. 20. He also told the board that the county hopes to have the financial audit completed by April 2022.
Latoski also gave some financial projects for the immediate future of the fairgrounds. He said during the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, the fairgrounds are expected to have a net loss of about $487,000. He said that is largely due to the fact that the fairgrounds most prominent and profitable events occur during the fall, but Mohave County will only control its operations from Jan. 1 until the end of June. He also said that the forecast for Fiscal Year 2023 is a net loss of $399,000 after projecting $637,000 in estimated revenue for the year.
But Latoski also said that the county’s revenue forecast projects a roughly $100,000 deficit between revenue and operating expenses. He said most of the extra money in the projections are one-time initial investments.
“We do identify about $305,000 in capital expenses – these are largely the facility repairs that would be carried out but there are also a couple motor vehicles as well and the equipment,” Latoski said. “They won’t be annual expenses, but more program.”
County Manager Sam Elters noted that all of the improvements at the fairgrounds will be “measured ones,” done with the understanding that the transition is expected to take one to three years, and that the board is planning to consider moving the location of the fairgrounds to a different location altogether. He said the board will be kept informed of progress at the fairgrounds as it moves forward.
Supervisors and Elters both said ultimately the goal is to have the fairgrounds pay for itself, rather than rely on taxpayer funds.
“It needs to be self-sustaining and stand alone,” Elters said. “That is the vision that we have for how we want to move forward with it. Between fair fees, gate fees, the state fair revenues that come annually, and grants where those apply – we intend to pursue all of those to make it what it needs to be. That is a community destination that is fair, reasonable, and people can afford it.”
Relocating the fairgrounds
Although the board approved the transition plans for the fairgrounds, supervisors decided to push off the decision to hire a consultant to evaluate the current fairgrounds, and possible alternative sites where the fairgrounds could potentially relocate. Supervisors previously directed staff to explore the potential of moving the fairgrounds which, at 72 acres, several supervisors said is not large enough to accommodate all of the groups interested in using the facility.
The supervisors considered directing staff to find a consultant to perform the work for up to $100,000, but Elters said the final cost would depend largely on the scope of work they are asked to do. He said he expects the final contract to be more than $50,000, but definitely less than $100,000.
Johnson and District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould both opposed hiring a consultant, and suggested potentially using staff to gather the information the board will eventually need when deciding if the fairgrounds should be moved and, if so, where.
“I’m not motivated to spend $100,000 on a consultant,” Gould said. “In the end it is going to be a political decision. I think staff can give us any insight that we can’t come up with rather than somebody else. The public doesn’t support spending dollars on consultants. I hear people grumble about spending money on consultants, and if you bring in a fair consultant from another state he is not going to have any better of a grip on state statute than you and I do – probably less.”
Elters said that staff can certainly provide some ideas, but he said he would prefer to have an independent consultant gather all the pertinent information due to the gravity of the decision.
“I assure you it is not going to be an easy decision. I know the expenditure is a concern to the board, and I fully understand,” Elters said. “But this is a big decision. There is a lot of interest and there are a lot of factors that come into this decision. We owe it to you to give you a full picture – economical, financial, infrastructure needed for our fairground and our facilities. So it is some expenditure, but I think it will be well spent. I think you will have good information to work with, and it does not put staff in the crosshair as to where the best spot is. There are a lot of opinions out there where the future fairground site needs to go if it’s moved.”
Johnson said that ultimately he doesn’t think a consultant is needed – at least until the board has a better idea about the scope of what it is looking for. He said the supervisor’s first need to decide if the county wants to relocate the fairgrounds, how much space they would be looking for, and how the county intends to pay for all that land before hiring a consultant to dig into the specifics.
(1) comment
Smooooth move!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.