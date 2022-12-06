Vacant county land on Swanson Avenue

Less than an acre of vacant county land lies on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, where it has remained closed to visitors in search of parking space. That could change, however, as Mohave County and Lake Havasu City officials enter negotiations for a possible lease agreement for the property.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

Lake Havasu City could become the proud new owner of a dirt lot on Mesquite Avenue next year, as county officials move forward in appraising that land for sale to the city.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And for more than a decade, the property has remained less than an acre of barren desert in the city’s Downtown district, across the street from ASU-Havasu, with signs posted to warn Havasu residents against trespassing. But where some would see a patch of desert surrounded by shops and paved roads, city officials see a valuable parking space for residents, visitors and students.

