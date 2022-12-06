Lake Havasu City could become the proud new owner of a dirt lot on Mesquite Avenue next year, as county officials move forward in appraising that land for sale to the city.
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And for more than a decade, the property has remained less than an acre of barren desert in the city’s Downtown district, across the street from ASU-Havasu, with signs posted to warn Havasu residents against trespassing. But where some would see a patch of desert surrounded by shops and paved roads, city officials see a valuable parking space for residents, visitors and students.
Plans have been in motion since 2020 to lease that land to the city, Havasu officials approached the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with a new proposal this year, and a plan to explore the possible purchase of that land from the county. On Monday, the board authorized the Mohave County Attorney’s Office to appraise the land for future sale to the city.
“They didn’t want to put a lot of money into something for only a five-year (lease),” Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin told the board on Monday. “This is essentially (starting the process of selling the land).It has to be appraised, and there has to be a public auction. We can waive the public auction requirement if the sale is unanimously agreed on to another government entity.”
Ultimately, the purchase price of that land would be the land’s appraised value, plus the cost of the appraisal itself, and any recording costs that may be applied to the purchase. According to Esplin, Havasu would still be responsible for the cost of that appraisal, even if the city later declines to purchase the land itself.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the appraisal agreement. If Lake Havasu City chooses to purchase the land, final approval of that agreement will require a future vote by the county’s governing board.
