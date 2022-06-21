The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is now one step closer to approving next year’s $563 million budget. And according to County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd, that budget has been crafted this year with an uncertain future in mind.
Loyd presented her budget to the county’s governing board on Monday for questions and comments as officials move toward a July 18 open hearing, and a final budget to be decided in August. In next year’s tentative budget, Loyd says she’s allocated $1.5 million as a possible contingency due to an uncertain economy and rising fuel costs.
“It’s a cushion in case we need to make some changes … but I’m not here to say the sky is falling,” Loyd said at Monday’s meeting.
Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop says she spends hours each year reviewing proposed budgets. According to Bishop, the county will have to exercise cautious spending for the next fiscal year, while keeping taxes low for county residents.
“We will still be $0.50 below the state’s maximum tax rate,” Bishop said. “We don’t know what will happen with the economy. I think we should be conservative and cautious.”
Property taxes could remain the same as they were last year, under the proposed FY 2022-23 budget at a rate of 1.8240%. Those proposed property taxes would provide the county an estimated $41.9 million in revenue, while other expected revenues will add an additional $69.75 million to the county’s general fund. Special revenue funds, capital project funds, internal service funds and enterprise funds are expected to provide the bulk of the county’s revenue at $322.5 million.
How it’s being spent
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is expected to incur about $20.2 million in expenditures next year, according to county documents, and an additional $5 million capital improvement project is underway to build a new substation for the sheriff’s office. Next year’s budget will also provide an extra $744,000 to the sheriff’s office - with $240,000 from additional grant funding.
Almost $620,000 of that funding is proposed for three new deputy positions, one crime scene analyst and two additional dispatcher positions.
An additional $36,000 will be budgeted toward public safety equipment including a replacement of the department’s radio system backup battery, DNA processing costs that could be used to solve cold cases, and less-than-lethal ordinance for the department.
The Mohave County Attorney’s Office will need $256,000 from next year’s budget to allow for one new attorney and two office specialists.
Mohave Superior Court is expected to receive $185,000 and $283,000 in grant and fee funding to provide new bailiffs in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City; and to reactivate a part-time judicial assistant.
The County Recorder’s Office is requesting an additional part-time position due to an increased workload this year, and the County Elections Department is requesting a pay increase for its poll workers - with an estimated cost of $3,000 per election, or $6,000 per year. And the Mohave County Roads Division has requested that four vacant positions be filled, which would allow the division to haul material nearly year-round to job sites. The annual cost of filling those positions would be about $234,000.
Next time
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Monday to adopt the county’s preliminary budget, and to set a July 18 public hearing date in advance of its final decision on next year’s budget in August.
