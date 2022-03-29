The public comment period is drawing to a close in the proposed acquisition of Colorado River water rights by a growing Central Arizona community. And with time running out, Mohave County officials could approve a letter of opposition to the deal next week.
Mohave County’s governing board is expected to vote on whether to finalize such a letter at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. According to county records, the county will seek to add to or clarify four arguments in its current letter of opposition, including concerns as to reducing water flow from the Hoover and Parker dams; concerns about the nature of the transfer agreement; reaffirming the need to consider the environmental impact of possible growth in Queen Creek; and the controversial nature of the proposal.
The proposed deal would transfer more than 2,000 acre-feet of Arizona fourth priority water rights to the city of Queen Creek. According to a 2019 study commissioned by Scottsdale-based Green Stone Acquisitions, the water could possibly facilitate the construction of 5,500 new homes in Queen Creek, while producing a $300 million economic impact for the state. According to the report, GSC Farms’ Cibola location produced only about $1.2 million in economic output, almost all of which was to the benefit of California.
But members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors have long opposed any such transfer of Colorado River water from Arizona’s river communities, and have argued that such agreements may deprive those communities of an economic resource for the benefit of Central Arizona. Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter last year urged county residents to take part in the open public comment period for the issue, which began in September.
According to statements by Queen Creek officials last year, however, the study’s predictions may not coincide with the city’s intent. According to Queen Creek Communications and Marketing Manager Constance Halonen-Wilson, the city would use its pending water agreement with GSC Farms to supplement its present water supply and quality of life, rather than for expansion.
“This is for our long-term sustainability,” Halonen said in September. “We have ample groundwater, but we’re looking to diversify, and this is a sustainable source of water.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors, however, has long contended with the transfer of Colorado River water rights away from Arizona’s river communities. In September, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors sought to submit National Environmental Policy Act comments to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, in reference to the scope of an Environmental Assessment of the deal.
The environmental assessment is now publicly accessible at www.gscfarmqckwatertransfer.com. And the public comment period for that assessment is scheduled to close on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.