KINGMAN — The Mohave County Board of Supervisors may have the county take over direct operations of the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
The board will consider directing the county manager to create a transition plan that would bring the operation of the fairgrounds in-house at its meeting set for 9:30 a.m. today at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St. The transition plan may also look at relocating the fairgrounds to a larger site in Kingman.
Board Chairman Buster Johnson recently implemented outdoor fire prohibitions, which were recommended by the Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Department, with a proclamation on Monday, May 10. On Monday, that proclamation may be ratified by the board.
Supervisors, acting as the board of directors for the Golden Valley Improvement District, may approve a scope of work change in regards to district production well No. 3, which is being developed for $675,000 from the district’s future development fee fund. Due to the contractor, KP Ventures Well Drilling & Pump Co., encountering unforeseen lost circulation of drilling fluids, the proposed scope of work change if approved would see the cost of the first phase of the drilling project increase from $475,000 to $575,000.
The Bullhead City Fire District may be getting a new ambulance through board-approved community block grant funds in the amount of $124,096 and a total cost of $214,324. Also up for consideration is an item that would see $30,000 transferred from Parks Contingency to Davis Camp for supplies, refuse and security services associated with an increase in visitors through the remainder of the year.
Supervisors are also set to receive an update from the county attorney in regards to consolidated tax court cases, the South Point litigation.
In other matters supervisors will consider approving the final plat and acceptance of as-built improvement plans for the proposed subdivision of Sunset Palms, to be located in the south Mohave Valley area. The board may also sign off on the creation and funding of an engineering technician senior position for the county’s Development Services Department Environmental Quality Division with an annual salary range of $40,560 to $62,961.
Supervisors will also consider directing the Mohave County Department of Public Health to create a report within 60 days regarding COVID-19 contact tracing. That report would include the time it takes to trace a case, points of origin and lessons learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.