As supporters of Donald Trump continue to challenge polls throughout the country, Mohave County’s governing board voted to postpone its canvass of the election as a show of support for challengers of this month’s Election Day results.
With other counties’ final results still pending, however, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould was reluctant to conclude Mohave County’s role in the general election this week.
“This has been a contentious election,” Gould said. “And with Arizona still in play, I’d hate to close it out when things are still going on.”
According to Supervisor Hildy Angius, there was no question in the efforts or efficiency of the county’s elections department this month.
“I see it as a philosophical argument,” Angius said. “We’re standing with challengers of the results.”
In Mohave County, poll-watchers reported instances including a computer terminal left unattended in at least one polling location. But overall, county elections director Allen Tempert was lauded for his department’s efforts in making this year’s voting process as efficient as possible.
“This is the end of an eight-month journey,” Tempert said at Monday’s meeting. “This election has been the most challenging one I’ve experienced – challenging because of the coronavirus, and moreso because of the amount of false information out there.”
Tempert said misinformation was heavily distributed on social media earlier this month, with possible statements by users that falsely told voters the election had been postponed or canceled.
“Our biggest challenge has been letting people get good information,” Tempert said. “We were very successful in doing so. No election is perfect, and we could not have done this without our elections department workers, the county recorder’s office and about 400 volunteers.”
On Nov. 4, Mohave County Republicans and Democrats were given an opportunity to inspect voting machines used in the election. Although Canadian manufacturer Dominion Voting Systems has become the center of controversy in claims of vote-switching or computer errors throughout the U.S., Mohave County used voting machines manufactured by Nebraska-based Election Systems & Software in this year’s election. According to Tempert, inspectors found no substantial disparity between votes recorded and the results listed in Mohave County.
“The election was a total success,” Tempert said on Monday. “About 24,000 people showed up at the polls and 105,000 ballots were cast. By giving our canvass we’re saying that this is a total, complete count, and bringing this process to closure.”
Mohave County residents addressed this year’s canvass at the meeting, including Bullhead City resident Patrick Shaner.
“I’ve found the stories interesting,” Shaner said. “We’ve got the ‘People’s Republic of Maricopa’ still counting … they might even still be on their first count. It doesn’t seem right that every other county except Maricopa and Pinal have finished counting. I don’t think we should certify the results while theirs are still so far away.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of postponing approval of this election’s canvass to a special meeting at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23. Supervisor Buster Johnson voted against postponing the canvass.
The deadline for Mohave County supervisors to approve this year’s election canvass is Nov. 24. The state of Arizona will rely on the board’s approval in compiling its own canvass of the election. According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, failure to meet that deadline could result in legal action against the county.
"Tempert said misinformation was heavily distributed on social media..." I noticed that myself. Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade has been filling this paper with outright lies for months now.
