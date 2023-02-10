Ron Gould

Mohave County Supervisor and former Arizona Sen. Ron Gould addresses the benefits of lobbyists to represent the county’s interests in Phoenix at a Monday meeting of the county’s governing board.

 Still image from YouTube.com

Mohave County has long battled other agencies, and even other Arizona communities for the conservation of Western Arizona’s most precious natural resource. But now county officials are weighing the cost for investigating and challenging water issues in the state’s legislature.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to continue discussion in an ongoing contract with Phoenix-based governmental affairs group HighGround Inc. That agreement has remained in place since 2017, at a cost of $12,000 per month in conjunction with Phoenix law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite. The group has been tasked with monitoring and opposing legislation intended to direct Colorado River water away from Arizona’s river communities, and to support legislation designed to manage groundwater resources in rural Arizona.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.