Mohave County has long battled other agencies, and even other Arizona communities for the conservation of Western Arizona’s most precious natural resource. But now county officials are weighing the cost for investigating and challenging water issues in the state’s legislature.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to continue discussion in an ongoing contract with Phoenix-based governmental affairs group HighGround Inc. That agreement has remained in place since 2017, at a cost of $12,000 per month in conjunction with Phoenix law firm Ryley Carlock & Applewhite. The group has been tasked with monitoring and opposing legislation intended to direct Colorado River water away from Arizona’s river communities, and to support legislation designed to manage groundwater resources in rural Arizona.
For six years, the company has championed Mohave County’s interests on water issues in the Arizona Legislature. But this week, members of the county’s governing board debated the benefits of such representation, compared to the cost of that contract to county taxpayers.
“We believe the county needs to have representation, and to have a seat at the table, and to have a voice to assist us with that,” said Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. “The basis for renewing the contract would be for HighGround to continue to oppose legislation intended to transfer Colorado River water away from river communities. This has been a hot topic, and it has not gone away.”
A failed effort, some believe
But according to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, the past six years of partnership with HighGround may have provided little in the way of actual value to county residents.
“We’ve spent $981,916.94 on this fiasco,” Johnson said. “But if you can show me one piece of legislation that’s been passed (in service to the county’s interests) I’d be very surprised. We’ve had three legislators that can’t get any legislation through, and we spend $12,000 per month now.”
Johnson said at the meeting that if it were HighGround’s purpose to lobby the Legislature on Mohave County’s behalf, then such a task would require a competitive bidding process by the county. But ultimately, Johnson called the contract a failed effort.
“I think we’ve wasted our money, and more power to HighGround for taking three quarters of a million dollars from us,” Johnson said on Monday. “But I can’t support this.”
Supervisor Jean Bishop also questioned the expense of HighGround’s services, although she did not appear to believe the contract had thus far been a wasted expense.
“I think HighGround has done a good job for Mohave County,” Bishop said. “But I too am beginning to question whether or not we need this type of expertise all the time. Maybe we could contract with them when we have particular cases that need to go to court, and have legal representation … I’m beginning to wonder, and agree somewhat with Supervisor Johnson.”
Bishop, meanwhile, praised Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter for his review and knowledge of ongoing water issues in Mohave County.
Lingenfelter: Mohave needs a voice in Phoenix
Lingenfelter, who once served as vice-mayor of Kingman, has explored county water issues well before his election to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 2020. Those have included ongoing issues such as the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Sub-Basin, which recently received state protection as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area; and an ongoing dispute in a proposed transfer of more than 2,000 annual acre-feet of water rights from Cibola-based GSC Farms to the Central Arizona community of Queen Creek.
“I think it’s important to have somebody down there to be a voice for Mohave County,” Lingenfelter said. “Not only has it benefited us, but it’s benefited our representatives and our senator in the legislature.”
And according to Lingenfelter, having that voice in the state’s capitol - Having an agency able to provide information in ongoing water issues on short notice - could be invaluable this legislative session.
“We have over 50% freshmen in the Arizona House and Arizona Senate,” Lingenfelter said. “They don’t really have a good understanding or grasp of either our Colorado River challenges or our groundwater challenges in rural Arizona. Some of them may not even understand fully what an active management area is, or an irrigation and expansionary area is, and why those distinctions are necessary. There’s a need for some sort of presence, and it doesn’t have to just be water.”
But even Lingenfelter seemed uncertain of the continued expense by Mohave County for such representation by HighGround.
“I’m not sure if the services (from HighGround) are worth $10,000 per month,” Lingenfelter said. “Perhaps a request for proposals process, or at the very least the ‘best and final offer’ process, where we could say $10,000 is the best you can do without bringing an attorney to the table. But I will say it’s not necessary, but advisable to have a presence down there representing us.”
Mohave County Supervisor and former Arizona Sen. Ron Gould said on Monday that despite the cost of such representation, the county needed lobbyists in Phoenix to challenge ongoing water issues.
“I believe we need a lobbyist in the Capitol,” Gould said. “You’re looking at 1,400 bills in the (Legislature) - They’ve got their plates full. It’s good to have somebody that’s paid specifically to watch water items for us. If we want to shop for new lobbyists, we can shop for new lobbyists, but I think it’s important that we do have a presence at the Capitol.”
With this year’s legislative session having already begun, Gould said that February was a poor time for Mohave County officials to consider switching lobbyists, even as debate on rural water issues remains ongoing in the state’s capitol.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted on Monday to continue further discussion on the issue, pending further information, until the board’s next meeting Feb. 21 in Kingman.
