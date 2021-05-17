The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to table a proposal to reimburse county firefighters equipment expenditures recorded during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to statements by Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould at Monday’s board meeting, at least one fire district has asked that the discussion be tabled for future discussion. According to Gould, unincorporated fire districts are now working with Arizona officials to seek reimbursement for pandemic expenses. Those expenses include gloves, protective face coverings and gowns used to prevent exposure to the coronavirus by first responders.
“Chief (Ted) Martin from the Mohave Valley Fire District was outside the door when I arrived for the meeting,” Gould said. “He said they were trying to go through state channels to get federal funding, and asked me to hold off on the item for now.”
According to Gould, there were about eight fire officials from multiple districts who attended Monday’s meeting.
“If they get a definite ‘no’ from the governor’s office, we can always bring it up on our agenda again,” Gould said.
Since January, county officials have discussed the possible reimbursement of funding to Mohave County fire agencies that have made an estimated $100,000 in pandemic-related expenses since last February. Reimbursement by the county would apply only to auditable expenses for which the unincorporated fire districts received no reimbursement through governmental channels.
Throughout the pandemic, those expenses have included more than 10,000 N95 protective masks, 998 pairs of protective gloves and 939 protective gowns used at fire agencies throughout the county. Although municipal fire districts such as the Lake Havasu City Fire Department were reimbursed for such expenses through their affiliation with the city, unincorporated fire districts such as the Desert Hills Fire Department received neither funding nor aid under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to postpone discussion on the issue for 60 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.