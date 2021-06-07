After a challenging year for Mohave County residents and officials, relief has arrived in the form of federal funding. But how that funding will be used by the county – or if it can be – remains to be seen.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors received a report from County Manager Sam Elters, outlining possible uses for more than $41 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. Under the legislation, which was signed into law March 11, counties and municipalities throughout the U.S. will be able to use their allotments of federal funding to recuperate in areas directly or indirectly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Elters, however, expenditures will be audited by the U.S. Treasury Department — and the county will be required to repay any portion of funding used in a manner deemed “unacceptable” under the legislation.
Restrictions under the legislation appeared to be a source of frustration for Supervisor Ron Gould on Monday.
“Congress passes out a ‘state bailout’ bill, they pass out rules, and let unelected bureaucrats decide what those rules will be,” Gould said at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board. “It’s ridiculous. We’ll look more into detail about what we can do and not do.”
A final set of guidelines for spending the county’s $41 million will be published in August, Elters said.
Acceptable uses for the funding include measures that support public response to the coronavirus pandemic — including medical expenses, healthcare, health expenses and PPE purchases by county agencies. Funding can also be used to address the pandemic’s negative economic impact, including assisting workers and their families or speeding the recovery of the county’s tourism and hospitality industries.
According to Elters, the funding can also be used to serve Mohave County communities struck hardest by the pandemic by addressing health disparities, housing challenges and promoting healthy childhood environments. The funding could also provide premium pay to essential workers, Elters said, or to expand the region’s broadband infrastructure.
The funding is not approved for use in county pensions, funding of any debt service or legal settlement, or infrastructure other than water, sewer or broadband service.
“There are bridges across the U.S. that could use repair, and road infrastructure is one of the most important infrastructures we have,” Gould said. “But apparently they can fix lead pipes in blue states run by lousy governors and mayors, but they can’t fix the roads.”
Supervisor Hildy Angius raised the possibility of donating the federal funding to area nonprofit organizations. Elters said doing so was permitted in certain situations, with one caveat.
“The law makes reference to individual small businesses and nonprofit organizations,” Elters said. “But if it goes to a nonprofit, we would be obligated … we would be responsible for its use. If that use is unauthorized, the county would have to pay that money back.”
According to Elters, expenses made with the funding from March through July will need to be reported to the Treasury Department by the end of August. Afterward, similar reports will be due to the Treasury on a quarterly basis until Dec. 2024.
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said infrastructure improvements allowed under the legislation should be a priority for Mohave County.
“Being a business owner myself, I would lean toward infrastructure,” Lingenfelter said. “I think investing in water infrastructure helps our community grow its commercial, industrial and residential base. It leads to a broadened tax base. And improving our broadband infrastructure helps everybody, and makes our area more competitive.”
Lingenfelter said each supervisor should determine what may be best for his or her supervisory district, and orchestrate projects specific to each of those districts.
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, however, the funding should be used for the benefit of all of Mohave County, rather than split into five allotments.
“Otherwise, the power of our spending is diminished five times,” Bishop said. “We should look at projects that benefit the entire county: Water, sewer and broadband. It will make our bookkeeping so much easier when we report back on how we spent this money.”
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to assign Elters and county staff to investigate possible projects for which the funding can be used.
