There’s a growing movement to limit the governor’s emergency powers in Arizona, following months of strain by local businesses. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide next month whether the county will join that movement.
County residents gathered at the board’s meeting in Kingman on Monday to promote “Resolution 1776.” The resolution under consideration by the board of supervisors would effectively limit enforcement of Gov. Ducey’s executive order in reference to businesses by prohibiting the funding of such enforcement throughout Mohave County.
The resolution would establish Mohave as a “constitutional sanctuary county,” in protest of restrictions applied by state and federal officials in mitigating the coronavirus pandemic. According to supporters of the resolution at Monday’s meeting, those restrictions represent an overreach by governors and federal agencies.
“From the top down there’s a mindset that takes over,” said Golden Valley resident Robert McGregor. “The illegal, immoral and treasonous lockdowns are a result of Democratic pressure. It’s really sad that we need Resolution 1776 to stop something so incredibly evil from taking over our country … it’s sad how quickly and easily our rights were taken away.”
Lake Havasu City resident Bill Mitchell also spoke in favor of the resolution. According to Mitchell, Ducey’s executive orders to enforce face coverings and social distancing at Arizona businesses have represented violations of the First and Fourteenth Amendments.
“People’s rights and freedoms have been infringed upon,” Mitchell said. “Resolution 1776 has nothing in it that’s binding, except the constitution that already exists. It’s a sign, a solution to reaffirm your commitment to never have (the shutdowns) happen again. The business closures and restrictions have clearly been established as overreach. No emergency supercedes our individual rights.”
Mitchell has been speaking with communities, including Lake Havasu City, in an effort to see the resolution passed throughout Arizona. The Lake Havasu City Council voted against the resolution earlier this month, choosing instead to continue following best health practices in the interest of public safety during the crisis.
More than 2,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported throughout Mohave County within the past four weeks, according to Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson. Watson appeared reluctant at the meeting to bar Mohave County health officials from performing their respective duties as case numbers continue to rise. Mitchell, however, said the possible threat against constitutional freedoms outweighed the danger of the coronavirus.
“The virus has a 99% recovery rate,” Mitchell said. “You don’t alienate people’s rights over something with a 99% recovery rate. The ability of the health department to protect people should fall within the limits of the constitution. The constitutional rights of the people are in much more danger than their health.”
Mitchell argued in favor of allowing businesses to self-regulate during the crisis, without the fear of forced closures as occurred earlier this year.
“Never in the history of this country has the government imposed these kinds of draconian restrictions on people over a bad case of the flu.”
Watson appeared to take issue with Mitchell’s statement at Monday’s meeting.
“I hope you can give your condolences to the family and friends of mine who lost people last week,” Watson said. “How can we continue to try best to protect the general public in restaurants, bars and other establishments? Under the resolution, we would have no authority to do so.”
“It’s not your job to do that,” Mitchell said. “Your job is to protect the people. I’ve had people die. People die from all kinds of things. It’s an unfortunate fact of life. But I don’t use that as an excuse for the violation of people’s rights.”
Although supporters of the resolution said the governor’s orders were unconstitutional, Deputy Mohave County Attorney saw no legal basis for that argument.
“Three different federal judges in Arizona ruled in favor of Ducey’s order,” Esplin said. “I disagree that the Constitution and rule of law have been violated. An overwhelming majority of courts have found states’ governors haven’t exceeded their authority. To suggest that they disregarded the Constitution and rule of law … I don’t think that’s accurate. From my reading of the law, that hasn’t occurred.”
Esplin’s recommendation to the board of supervisors on Monday was that the resolution should not be passed. Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, however, said the topic required further discussion at a future meeting.
“There are a lot of questions I’d have to ask about what it would look like,” Angius said. “Right now we have the health department doing things based on grants. Practically speaking, in terms of running the county, we need to have some questions answered. This is kind of a big thing, and I would like to have it put out there, and I’d like to discuss it. We want to be sure that when we do it, we do it right.”
The Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 in favor of further discussion and possible action on the resolution at its Jan. 4 meeting in Kingman.
