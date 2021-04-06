The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will pursue $500,000 in federal grant funding for a road that could improve industry in Mohave County.
The road was initially planned for a solar data center project known as The Hive, led by Pegasus Group Holdings. Intended to become the largest project of its kind in the world, the Hive broke ground about two years ago. Now construction has stalled, and at least one Mohave County supervisor has expressed doubt the project will ever come to fruition. But the planned extension of Apache Road, off of I-40 in the Kingman area, could fuel growth of other industrial businesses for years to come.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted March 15 to approve a construction contract for the proposed Apache Road’s “south phase.” The cost of the project would be about $800,000, and about $500,000 in grant funding may be available from the Arizona Commerce Authority to see it through.
The construction would ultimately aid in the development of Mohave County’s Griffith Industrial Complex. There, county Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach says other corporate entities have already secured thousands of acres for construction of future facilities - and as of last February, Pegasus Group Holdings said the Hive would still be among them.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould was doubtful at the board’s April 5 meeting as to Pegasus’ intentions, however.
“I don’t think Pegasus will ever move ahead,” Gould said on Monday. “In applying for this grant, I can vote for the opportunity for taxpayers of the great state of Arizona to share our pain … or I can vote ‘no,’ and not share the pain our taxpayers are going to feel if we move forward with this inappropriate project at this time.”
The Hive was endorsed by Pegasus brand ambassador and Duchess of York, Sara Ferguson, as well as self-help guru Tony Robbins. Regardless of whether construction on the $3 billion, 340 megawatt Hive project proceeds, county supervisors were optimistic for future business possibilities the road could offer.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a measure to apply for the $500,000 in grant funding from the Arizona Commerce Authority. The funding’s stated purpose is to fuel highway projects that foster job growth. The county would match the grant with $358,240 to complete the Apache Road project.
The application for Arizona Commerce Authority grant funding was approved in a 4-1 vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. Gould voted against the application.
