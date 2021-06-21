A quarter-cent sales tax was dead on arrival Monday, as Mohave County Supervisors voiced their opposition to the budget proposal brought before them by financial services officials.
The proposal was the first of its kind since a previous quarter-cent sales tax was approved by the board in 1999. That tax, which expired in 2019, was implemented for the construction and replacement of dilapidated county structures. The new tax was first proposed at a budget workshop this May for the purpose of continuing additional improvements of county buildings and property, by generating as much as $8 million per year.
Mohave County Board Chairman Buster Johnson was skeptical of the proposed tax increase when it was proposed last month. But Johnson said that Monday’s preliminary draft of next year’s budget was written with the expectation that county supervisors would approve the tax increase.
“I was surprised today,” Johnson said of the budget and tax increase proposed by county staff. “This is the first time I’ve seen a budget that way … some of them put that expected tax revenue right into the budget. It’s hard to vote on a budget when they don’t yet have the money to cover what they want.”
According to Johnson, the county has already received about $26.8 million in state sales tax revenues this year, and could receive more than $30 million next year. Johnson said an additional tax may be unnecessary.
“I believe we can go ahead with the budget as it is proposed without raising taxes,” Johnson said. “There’s a large amount of state revenue coming in, and our sales tax portion is very high compared to last year.”
But Johnson says he had early doubts that the proposed quarter-cent sales tax would be approved by the county’s governing board.
“I told them: ‘I don’t think you’re going to get this’,” Johnson said in a Monday interview. “At the board meeting, it was obvious they didn’t have the votes to do it.”
The kind of quarter-cent sales tax increase proposed by county staff this week would require a unanimous decision by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. And at Monday’s meeting, such a vote appeared to be unlikely.
“I’d have an issue with a budget that has a tax hike built into it,” said Supervisor Ron Gould at the meeting. “With this plan to create a sales tax, there’s no benefit for taxpayers until the fourth year, after which they’ll get a promise from politicians that they’ll reduce the sales tax at that time.”
For Gould, the issue appeared to warrant little consideration.
“It requires a unanimous decision,” Gould said. “In that case it’s going nowhere, because I’m not voting for it. I have never voted for a tax increase in my life, and this is a bad time for a tax increase as it is. Folks in the private sector are hurting, and it shouldn’t be about government first.”
Members of the Mohave County public also spoke against the proposed tax at Monday’s meeting in Kingman.
According to Golden Valley resident Steve Robinson, the tax was unnecessary in light of the county’s improved financial success over the past decade.
“I looked at what was proposed for this sales tax,” Robinson said. “If we’re going to have about $50 million in our general fund balance this year … you could pay for all $29.5 million of (projects the sales tax would be used to fund) without a tax increase, and you’d still have about $20 million in the general fund.”
Projects that would be funded by the tax would have included a $9 million legal services center to headquarter multiple agencies that are now making use of the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. Also included would be a $5 million reconstruction of satellite offices of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. Another $5 million would have been provided to create a new County Medical Examiner’s office, and $10.5 million would pay for liability on the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System.
The proposal would also have allowed the county to supplement future budgets and reduce property tax rates by nearly $0.36 by 2025, according to statements made in May by Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hear a final draft of this year’s budget at its Aug. 2 meeting in Kingman.
