Mohave County hospitals are in trouble, according to local healthcare officials, with severe staffing shortages throughout the region. On Monday, the county’s governing board voted by split decision to recognize the ongoing health crisis.
The decision follows a request last month by hospital officials to declare a state of emergency, with healthcare workers stretched dangerously thin throughout the rest of Arizona. That request was denied by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting, but supervisors indicated they were willing to recognize the mounting crisis. And hospital officials say that recognition – and a unified front – will be needed if local medical facilities could see relief in the near future.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, only about 42% of Mohave County residents have been inoculated against the coronavirus as of Monday. State records show that vaccinations are increasing, with almost 35,000 new doses administered since mid-October, but local health officials say recent holiday gatherings could lead to a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations this year.
The Mohave County Health Department reported 537 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday. More than 160 of those cases – including four deaths – occurred in the Lake Havasu City area.
According to the Arizona Hospital Association, only about 10% of intensive care beds were available statewide as of last month, with only 6% of inpatient beds available due to staffing constraints – all while the number of patients hospitalized due the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow. And according to officials from all five Mohave County hospitals, a surge in illnesses after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays could be disastrous for Mohave County residents.
Unified front needed as politics divide
Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO said last month that the impact of regional and statewide medical staffing shortages could create a dire situation for Mohave County residents – about 30% of whom are older than 60. On Monday, however, McConnell said the request for an emergency declaration by county officials may not have been an appropriate course of action.
“This entire pandemic is unfortunately causing more derision and divisiveness than unity and support,” said Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Will McConnell at Monday’s board meeting. “As a community, and as a county, we are what’s left when this fades into the background. Our ability to maintain relationships, our ability to find common ground and work together is what’s going to allow us to come out of – whatever you want to call it – stronger and with an opportunity to move forward.”
According to McConnell, Monday’s resolution by the county’s governing board will allow local hospitals to make a stronger case for state and federal resources, with a show of support from county leadership.
“We’re trying to make the case for why Mohave County hospitals should get nurses from state and federal governments,” McConnell said. “Our ability to reference this resolution – to reference a response by the county to this community staffing crisis – can help us make a better case. We are competing against Yuma and many other locations for that relief. When we make our case for additional staffing, they’ll see that the county also sees that there’s a staffing shortage.”
After some long division, a short-term solution
Not all members of Mohave County’s governing board agreed with formal recognition of the possible crisis, however. Supervisors Hildy Angius and Travis Lingenfelter shared their views at Monday’s meeting.
“For the government to have a resolution, recognizing this as a crisis – when a lot of that crisis was caused because of government intervention – I don’t think it helps you,” Angius told McConnell.
Lingenfelter appeared to agree that a formal recognition of the crisis may have no lasting impact, but ultimately voted in favor of the resolution.
“Long-term, it doesn’t really do anything,” Lingenfelter said. “In the past two years, we’ve seen an incremental move toward authoritarianism, by a thousand little cuts.”
Western Arizona Regional Medical Center CEO Scott Street addressed the supervisors on Monday, and expressed his willingness to accept their contributions to the ongoing discussion.
“I value opinions,” Street said on Monday. “That’s the beauty of living in this country. We can be very diverse in our opinions and speak our minds. Today is about education and awareness on both sides. Finding common ground truly our goal.”
And according to Street, a long-term solution to the crisis would require collaboration in the present.
“Our healthcare workers are stretched thin,” Street said. “They’ve given their all to keep patients safe and help them heal during the relentless pandemic over the past two years. Hospitals want to be there in the event of any emergency, and we want to be able to serve any person in this room who needs healthcare.”
Havasu Regional Medical Center CEO Mike Patterson also addressed the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, via teleconference.
“Our healthcare workers have been at this for several years,” Patterson said. “There’s a lack of healthcare resources right now, not only in our bedside staff but also in our support staff as well.”
Last month, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould criticized hospitals’ adherence to announced vaccinations for hospital staff, made mandatory under an executive order by President Biden. The announcement led to protests at Havasu Regional Medical Center, which employs more than 700 healthcare and supporting staff.
As Biden’s orders are challenged in federal court this month, employees may continue to operate at Mohave County Hospitals without the requirement for vaccinations. If such becomes mandatory, however, Gould said at the board’s Dec. 20 meeting that staffing shortages would only become worse if opposed by employees.
McConnell said at that meeting that hospitals’ options were limited – and under the president’s order, mandatory vaccinations would be a prerequisite for participation in Medicaid. As of last month, McConnell said Medicaid accounted for 70% of total revenue at Kingman Regional Medical Center alone.
The board passed the resolution, which recognized the public health crisis due to severe staffing shortages at local hospitals, in a 3-2 vote. Gould and Angius voted against the measure.
